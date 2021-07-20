Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for July 5-12:
THEFT:
• July 5 at 3:02 p.m., 200 block of 65th Avenue North
• July 5 at 2:48 p.m., 6000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• July 5 at 8:09 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• July 6 at 8:27 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• July 6 at 8:27 a.m., 4900 block of France Avenue North
• July 5 at 7:20 p.m., 3200 block of 53rd Avenue North
• July 7 at 8:45 a.m., 5200 block of Greatview Avenue
• July 7 at 7:30 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North
• July 8 at 5:36 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• July 8 at 2:40 p.m., 6100 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
DRIVER’S PERMIT VIOLATIONS:
• July 5 at 7:39 p.m., intersection of 71st Avenue North and Morgan Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• July 5 at 8:07 a.m., 3800 block of 63rd Avenue North
• July 6 at 8:27 a.m., 4900 block of France Avenue North
• July 8 at 11:08 a.m., 6000 block of Vincent Avenue North
CHILD NEGLECT:
• July 5 at 1:53 p.m., 1600 block of 69th Avenue North
DWI:
• July 6 at 2:41 a.m., intersection of Xerxes Avenue North and Shingle Creek Parkway
DOMESTIC ABUSE:
• July 8 at 8:20 p.m., 6700 block of Humbodlt Avenue North
THREATS OF VIOLENCE:
• July 8 at 12:33 a.m., 200 block of 65th Avenue North
WEAPONS POSSESSION:
• July 7 at 12:57 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
• July 7 at 7:46 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
DEPRIVE MINOR OF CUSTODY RIGHTS:
• July 7 at 8:58 a.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
BURGLARY:
• July 6 at 10:46 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
INTERFERE WITH POLICE OFFICER:
• July 8 at 3:06 a.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Noble Avenue North
