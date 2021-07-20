Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for July 5-12:

THEFT:

• July 5 at 3:02 p.m., 200 block of 65th Avenue North

• July 5 at 2:48 p.m., 6000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• July 5 at 8:09 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• July 6 at 8:27 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• July 6 at 8:27 a.m., 4900 block of France Avenue North

• July 5 at 7:20 p.m., 3200 block of 53rd Avenue North

• July 7 at 8:45 a.m., 5200 block of Greatview Avenue

• July 7 at 7:30 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

• July 8 at 5:36 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• July 8 at 2:40 p.m., 6100 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

DRIVER’S PERMIT VIOLATIONS:

• July 5 at 7:39 p.m., intersection of 71st Avenue North and Morgan Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• July 5 at 8:07 a.m., 3800 block of 63rd Avenue North

• July 6 at 8:27 a.m., 4900 block of France Avenue North

• July 8 at 11:08 a.m., 6000 block of Vincent Avenue North

CHILD NEGLECT:

• July 5 at 1:53 p.m., 1600 block of 69th Avenue North

DWI:

• July 6 at 2:41 a.m., intersection of Xerxes Avenue North and Shingle Creek Parkway

DOMESTIC ABUSE:

• July 8 at 8:20 p.m., 6700 block of Humbodlt Avenue North

THREATS OF VIOLENCE:

• July 8 at 12:33 a.m., 200 block of 65th Avenue North

WEAPONS POSSESSION:

• July 7 at 12:57 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

• July 7 at 7:46 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

DEPRIVE MINOR OF CUSTODY RIGHTS:

• July 7 at 8:58 a.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

BURGLARY:

• July 6 at 10:46 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

INTERFERE WITH POLICE OFFICER:

• July 8 at 3:06 a.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Noble Avenue North

