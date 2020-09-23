Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Sept. 7 at 11:47 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Sept. 7 at 4:58 p.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Drive
• Sept. 8 at 5:39 p.m., 6000 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Sept. 10 at 6:48 a.m., 3600 block of 53rd Place North
• Sept. 10 at 10:34 a.m., 400 block of 70th Avenue North
• Sept. 10 at 10:24 a.m., 5900 block of Earle Brown Drive
• Sept. 10 at 8:33 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Sept. 12 at 2:41 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Sept. 7 at 9:02 p.m., 4800 block of 69th Avenue North
• Sept. 8 at 8:38 p.m., 1600 block of James Circle North
• Sept. 9 at 2:32 p.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Sept. 10 at 10:26 a.m., 6800 block of Lee Avenue North
THREATS OF VIOLENCE:
• Sept. 8 at 6:02 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Sept. 9 at 12:10 a.m., 3800 block of 66th Avenue North
• Sept. 13 at 11:53 p.m., 6300 block of Camden Avenue North
HARASSMENT:
• Sept. 9 at 10:02 a.m., 3100 block of Lawrence Road
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Sept. 7 at 11:56 a.m., 4200 block of Lakeside Avenue North
• Sept. 7 at 9:02 p.m., 4800 block of 69th Avenue North
• Sept. 8 at 6:02 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
FLEEING A POLICE OFFICER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE:
• Sept. 9 at 12:10 a.m., 3800 block of 66th Avenue North
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Sept. 8 at 12:31 p.m., intersection of Shingle Creek Parkway and Xerxes Avenue North
INTERFERE WITH POLICE OFFICER:
• Sept. 9 at 2:32 p.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North
GIVING FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:
• Sept. 8 at 2:17 a.m., intersection of 52nd Avenue North and Camden Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Sept. 9 at 2:32 p.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• Sept. 7 at 11:47 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Sept. 10 at 9:54 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• Sept. 9 at 7:42 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard
