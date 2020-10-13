Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Sept. 28 at 3:46 p.m., 5800 block of June Avenue North

• Sept. 29 at 12:54 p.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North

• Sept. 29 at 6:52 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Sept. 29 at 8:20 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Oct. 1 at 12:31 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Oct. 1 at 4:43 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Oct. 2 at 6:21 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

ASSAULT:

• Sept. 29 at 1:03 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Sept. 30 at 5:05 p.m., 2000 block of Freeway Boulevard

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Sept. 29 at 3:50 p.m., 6400 block of Girard Avenue North

• Oct. 2 at 8:29 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

ROBBERY:

• Sept. 28 at 12:27 p.m., 5600 block of France Avenue North

• Sept. 30 at 1:38 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

THREATS OF VIOLENCE:

• Sept. 30 at 2:57 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

DWI:

• Oct. 2 at 11:15 p.m., intersection of 73rd Avenue North and Camden Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Sept. 29 at 10:55 p.m., 5900 block of Dupont Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE OR BY OTHER MEANS:

• Sept. 29 at 12:19 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Sept. 29 at 8:20 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Oct. 1 at 12:28 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Sept. 28 at 7:04 a.m., 5500 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Sept. 30 at 1:16 p.m., 7100 block of Quail Circle East

• Oct. 1 at 2:47 p.m., 4500 block of 63rd Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• Oct. 3 at 3:25 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

VEHICLE FIRE:

• Sept. 28 at 2:34 a.m., 6800 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

TRAFFIC COLLISION:

• Sept. 28 at 4:49 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Sept. 29 at 1:30 p.m., intersection of County Road 10 and Brooklyn Boulevard

POSSESS HANDGUN WITHOUT PERMIT:

• Oct. 2 at 12:07 a.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

