Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Sept. 28 at 3:46 p.m., 5800 block of June Avenue North
• Sept. 29 at 12:54 p.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North
• Sept. 29 at 6:52 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Sept. 29 at 8:20 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Oct. 1 at 12:31 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Oct. 1 at 4:43 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Oct. 2 at 6:21 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
ASSAULT:
• Sept. 29 at 1:03 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Sept. 30 at 5:05 p.m., 2000 block of Freeway Boulevard
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Sept. 29 at 3:50 p.m., 6400 block of Girard Avenue North
• Oct. 2 at 8:29 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
ROBBERY:
• Sept. 28 at 12:27 p.m., 5600 block of France Avenue North
• Sept. 30 at 1:38 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North
THREATS OF VIOLENCE:
• Sept. 30 at 2:57 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
DWI:
• Oct. 2 at 11:15 p.m., intersection of 73rd Avenue North and Camden Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Sept. 29 at 10:55 p.m., 5900 block of Dupont Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE OR BY OTHER MEANS:
• Sept. 29 at 12:19 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Sept. 29 at 8:20 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Oct. 1 at 12:28 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Sept. 28 at 7:04 a.m., 5500 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Sept. 30 at 1:16 p.m., 7100 block of Quail Circle East
• Oct. 1 at 2:47 p.m., 4500 block of 63rd Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• Oct. 3 at 3:25 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
VEHICLE FIRE:
• Sept. 28 at 2:34 a.m., 6800 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
TRAFFIC COLLISION:
• Sept. 28 at 4:49 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• Sept. 29 at 1:30 p.m., intersection of County Road 10 and Brooklyn Boulevard
POSSESS HANDGUN WITHOUT PERMIT:
• Oct. 2 at 12:07 a.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.