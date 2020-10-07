Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Sept. 21 at 11:36 a.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Sept. 21 at 9:09 a.m., 6800 block of Lee Avenue North
• Sept. 23 at 3:52 p.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive
• Sept. 23 at 4:34 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
ASSAULT:
• Sept. 21 at 4:53 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Sept. 21 at 11:33 p.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard
ROBBERY:
• Sept. 21 at 4:53 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY:
• Sept. 24 at 5:11 p.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Sept. 24 at 2:13 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
ARSON:
• Sept. 23 at 3:51 a.m., 6900 block of Morgan Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE:
• Sept. 23 at 2:32 a.m., intersection of 66th Avenue North and Bryant Avenue North
CHECK FORGERY:
• Sept. 24 at 6:27 p.m., 1200 block of 67th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Sept. 21 at 8:12 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Sept. 21 at 4:53 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Sept. 22 at 10:45 a.m., 6600 block of Parkway Circle
• Sept. 22 at 2:14 p.m., 7000 block of Knox Avenue North
• Sept. 25 at 9:45 a.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
HIT AND RUN:
• Sept. 23 at 6:22 a.m., 6800 block of Toledo Avenue North
• Sept. 23 at 7:53 p.m., intersection of 57th Avenue North and Dupont Avenue North
FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR AMMUNITION:
• Sept. 23 at 5:58 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• Sept. 24 at 5:55 a.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.