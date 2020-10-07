Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Sept. 21 at 11:36 a.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Sept. 21 at 9:09 a.m., 6800 block of Lee Avenue North

• Sept. 23 at 3:52 p.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive

• Sept. 23 at 4:34 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

ASSAULT:

• Sept. 21 at 4:53 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Sept. 21 at 11:33 p.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard

ROBBERY:

• Sept. 21 at 4:53 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY:

• Sept. 24 at 5:11 p.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Sept. 24 at 2:13 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

ARSON:

• Sept. 23 at 3:51 a.m., 6900 block of Morgan Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE:

• Sept. 23 at 2:32 a.m., intersection of 66th Avenue North and Bryant Avenue North

CHECK FORGERY:

• Sept. 24 at 6:27 p.m., 1200 block of 67th Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Sept. 21 at 8:12 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Sept. 21 at 4:53 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Sept. 22 at 10:45 a.m., 6600 block of Parkway Circle

• Sept. 22 at 2:14 p.m., 7000 block of Knox Avenue North

• Sept. 25 at 9:45 a.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

HIT AND RUN:

• Sept. 23 at 6:22 a.m., 6800 block of Toledo Avenue North

• Sept. 23 at 7:53 p.m., intersection of 57th Avenue North and Dupont Avenue North

FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR AMMUNITION:

• Sept. 23 at 5:58 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• Sept. 24 at 5:55 a.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

