Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Sept. 15 at 8:15 a.m., 5900 block of Vincent Avenue North

• Sept. 15 at 11:57 a.m., 1600 block of 70th Avenue North

• Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., 5300 block of Dupont Avenue North

• Sept. 17 at 12:21 p.m., 5400 block of Bryant Avenue North

• Sept. 17 at 12:51 p.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Sept. 14 at 5:59 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Sept. 16 at 10:49 p.m., 7200 block of Unity Avenue North

DOMESTIC ABUSE:

• Sept. 17 at 5:49 p.m., 6400 block of Orchard Avenue North

• Sept. 18 at 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

DISORDERLY CONDUCT:

• Sept. 14 at 11:34 p.m., 200 block of 65th Avenue North

ARSON:

• Sept. 14 at 1:05 p.m., 5500 block of Xerxes Avenue North

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Sept. 14 at 3:22 p.m., 6800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Sept. 14 at 7:07 p.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North

• Sept. 16 at 7:31 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• Sept. 17 at 1:46 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Shingle Creek Parkway

DWI:

• Sept. 17 at 3:49 a.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF PORNOGRAPHIC WORK:

• Sept. 17 at 9:05 a.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North

FRAUD:

• Sept. 14 at 11:09 a.m., 600 block of 66th Avenue North

