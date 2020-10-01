Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Sept. 15 at 8:15 a.m., 5900 block of Vincent Avenue North
• Sept. 15 at 11:57 a.m., 1600 block of 70th Avenue North
• Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., 5300 block of Dupont Avenue North
• Sept. 17 at 12:21 p.m., 5400 block of Bryant Avenue North
• Sept. 17 at 12:51 p.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Sept. 14 at 5:59 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Sept. 16 at 10:49 p.m., 7200 block of Unity Avenue North
DOMESTIC ABUSE:
• Sept. 17 at 5:49 p.m., 6400 block of Orchard Avenue North
• Sept. 18 at 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
DISORDERLY CONDUCT:
• Sept. 14 at 11:34 p.m., 200 block of 65th Avenue North
ARSON:
• Sept. 14 at 1:05 p.m., 5500 block of Xerxes Avenue North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Sept. 14 at 3:22 p.m., 6800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Sept. 14 at 7:07 p.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North
• Sept. 16 at 7:31 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• Sept. 17 at 1:46 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Shingle Creek Parkway
DWI:
• Sept. 17 at 3:49 a.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF PORNOGRAPHIC WORK:
• Sept. 17 at 9:05 a.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North
FRAUD:
• Sept. 14 at 11:09 a.m., 600 block of 66th Avenue North
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.