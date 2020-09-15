Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Sept. 1 at 11:16 a.m., 6300 block of Willow Lane North

• Sept. 3 at 4:10 p.m., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Sept. 4 at 12:05 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Sept. 4 at 12:21 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Sept. 4 at 12:17 p.m., 400 block of 70th Avenue North

• Sept. 5 at 12:59 p.m., 2000 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Sept. 5 at 8:45 a.m., 3100 block of 68th Avenue North

• Sept. 5 at 4:08 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Sept. 6 at 8:14 a.m., 200 block of 65th Avenue North

• Sept. 6 at 3:46 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Sept. 6 at 9:38 pm., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard

ASSAULT:

• Sept. 6 at 2:26 a.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North

DWI:

• Sept. 3 at 10:41 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Sept. 1 at 9:08 a.m., 5600 block of Girard Avenue North

• Sept. 1 at 9:37 a.m., 1300 block of 57th Avenue North

FLEEING A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT:

• Sept. 5 at 11:18 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 10

INTERFERE WITH POLICE OFFICER:

• Sept. 3 at 5:18 p.m., 600 block of 70th Avenue North

VIOLATE NO-CONTACT ORDER:

• Sept. 1 at 4:29 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Sept. 6 at 12:56 a.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North

ILLEGAL WEAPONS POSSESSION:

• Sept. 2 at 10:33 p.m., intersection of 56th Avenue North and Camden Avenue North

• Sept. 4 at 1:15 p.m., 2000 block of Freeway Boulevard

BURGLARY:

• Sept. 6 at 2:26 a.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North

• Sept. 6 at 3:58 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

REMOVE OR CHANGE A FIREARM SERIAL NUMBER:

• Sept. 4 at 1:15 p.m., 2000 block of Freeway Boulevard

TRESPASS:

• Sept. 1 at 3:38 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Sept. 2 at 6:39 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Sept. 4 at 1:15 p.m., 2000 block of Freeway Boulevard

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Sept. 6 at 12:56 a.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Sept. 6 at 11:31 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments