Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Oct. 5 at 12:04 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
• Oct. 5 at 11:16 a.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Oct. 5 at 12:17 p.m., 5300 block of Emerson Avenue North
• Oct. 6 at 2:26 a.m., 6500 block of West River Road
• Oct. 6 at 12:32 p.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Oct. 7 at 8:04 p.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Oct. 8 at 10:07 a.m., 6800 block of Zenith Avenue North
• Oct. 8 at 9:54 a.m., 5000 block of Drew Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Aug. 8 at 7:34 p.m., 6300 block of Unity Avenue North
DWI:
• Oct. 5 at 2:11 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Oct. 5 at 8:54 a.m., 700 block of 66th Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE OR BY OTHER MEANS:
• Oct. 5 at 10:34 a.m., Interstate 694 and Shingle Creek Parkway
• Oct. 7 at 12:13 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Oct. 9 at 7:52 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
BURGLARY:
• Oct. 5 at 8:02 a.m., 700 block of 66th Avenue North
• Oct. 5 at 3:23 p.m., 5300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
TRESPASS:
• Oct. 6 at 2:21 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
GIVING FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:
• Oct. 5 at 1:34 p.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
CHECK FORGERY:
• Oct. 7 at 11:09 a.m., 7200 block of Oliver Avenue North
