Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Oct. 5 at 12:04 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

• Oct. 5 at 11:16 a.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Oct. 5 at 12:17 p.m., 5300 block of Emerson Avenue North

• Oct. 6 at 2:26 a.m., 6500 block of West River Road

• Oct. 6 at 12:32 p.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Oct. 7 at 8:04 p.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Oct. 8 at 10:07 a.m., 6800 block of Zenith Avenue North

• Oct. 8 at 9:54 a.m., 5000 block of Drew Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Aug. 8 at 7:34 p.m., 6300 block of Unity Avenue North

DWI:

• Oct. 5 at 2:11 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Oct. 5 at 8:54 a.m., 700 block of 66th Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE OR BY OTHER MEANS:

• Oct. 5 at 10:34 a.m., Interstate 694 and Shingle Creek Parkway

• Oct. 7 at 12:13 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Oct. 9 at 7:52 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

BURGLARY:

• Oct. 5 at 8:02 a.m., 700 block of 66th Avenue North

• Oct. 5 at 3:23 p.m., 5300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

TRESPASS:

• Oct. 6 at 2:21 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

GIVING FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:

• Oct. 5 at 1:34 p.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

CHECK FORGERY:

• Oct. 7 at 11:09 a.m., 7200 block of Oliver Avenue North

