Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Oct. 19 at 10:45 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Oct. 19 at 10:55 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
• Oct. 19 at 5:06 p.m., 3400 block of 50th Avenue North
• Oct. 19 at 4:08 p.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North
• Oct. 20 at 8:08 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Oct. 20 at 10:49 p.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North
• Oct. 22 at 9:05 a.m., 6200 block of Camden Avenue North
• Oct. 22 at 10:52 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• Oct. 22 at 10:34 a.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive
• Oct. 22 at 12:24 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
• Oct. 22 at 5:09 p.m., 1300 block of 72nd Avenue North
• Oct. 23 at 10:44 a.m., 4300 block of 68th Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Oct. 19 at 12:42 p.m., 5400 block of Russell Avenue North
• Oct. 21 at 12:01 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Oct. 23 at 1:22 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT OR ABUSE:
• Oct. 21 at 3:21 p.m., 5700 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
WEAPON POSSESSION:
• Oct. 22 at 11:12 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road
VIOLATE RESTRAINING ORDER:
• Oct. 20 at 1:20 p.m., 5300 block of Emerson Avenue North
THREATS OF VIOLENCE:
• Oct. 19 at 3:11 p.m., 6700 block of Aldrich Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Oct. 19 at 8 p.m., interesction of Brooklyn Boulevard and Interstate 94
• Oct. 20 at 1:37 p.m., 5300 block of Irving Avenue North
• Oct. 20 at 3:24 p.m., intersection of Freeway Boulevard and Shingle Creek Parkway
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:
• Oct. 19 at 3:06 a.m., intersection of 53rd Avenue North and Interstate 94
• Oct. 21 at 4:48 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
BURGLARY:
• Oct. 19 at 10:41 a.m., 6700 block of Noble Lane
• Oct. 21 at 2:09 a.m., 4900 block of France Avenue North
• Oct. 22 at 8:33 a.m., 700 block of 66th Avenue North
• Oct. 24 at 5:41 p.m., 1100 block of 67th Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• Oct. 24 at 3:27 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard
HIT AND RUN:
• Oct. 19 at 9:46 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 10
FRAUD:
• Oct. 19 at 1:12 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
ROBBERY:
• Oct. 21 at 10:11 p.m., 600 block of 70th Avenue North
