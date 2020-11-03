Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Oct. 19 at 10:45 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Oct. 19 at 10:55 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• Oct. 19 at 5:06 p.m., 3400 block of 50th Avenue North

• Oct. 19 at 4:08 p.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North

• Oct. 20 at 8:08 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Oct. 20 at 10:49 p.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North

• Oct. 22 at 9:05 a.m., 6200 block of Camden Avenue North

• Oct. 22 at 10:52 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• Oct. 22 at 10:34 a.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive

• Oct. 22 at 12:24 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• Oct. 22 at 5:09 p.m., 1300 block of 72nd Avenue North

• Oct. 23 at 10:44 a.m., 4300 block of 68th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Oct. 19 at 12:42 p.m., 5400 block of Russell Avenue North

• Oct. 21 at 12:01 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Oct. 23 at 1:22 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT OR ABUSE:

• Oct. 21 at 3:21 p.m., 5700 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

WEAPON POSSESSION:

• Oct. 22 at 11:12 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road

VIOLATE RESTRAINING ORDER:

• Oct. 20 at 1:20 p.m., 5300 block of Emerson Avenue North

THREATS OF VIOLENCE:

• Oct. 19 at 3:11 p.m., 6700 block of Aldrich Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Oct. 19 at 8 p.m., interesction of Brooklyn Boulevard and Interstate 94

• Oct. 20 at 1:37 p.m., 5300 block of Irving Avenue North

• Oct. 20 at 3:24 p.m., intersection of Freeway Boulevard and Shingle Creek Parkway

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:

• Oct. 19 at 3:06 a.m., intersection of 53rd Avenue North and Interstate 94

• Oct. 21 at 4:48 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

BURGLARY:

• Oct. 19 at 10:41 a.m., 6700 block of Noble Lane

• Oct. 21 at 2:09 a.m., 4900 block of France Avenue North

• Oct. 22 at 8:33 a.m., 700 block of 66th Avenue North

• Oct. 24 at 5:41 p.m., 1100 block of 67th Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• Oct. 24 at 3:27 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard

HIT AND RUN:

• Oct. 19 at 9:46 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 10

FRAUD:

• Oct. 19 at 1:12 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

ROBBERY:

• Oct. 21 at 10:11 p.m., 600 block of 70th Avenue North

