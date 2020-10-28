Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Oct. 12 at 1:35 p.m., 2800 block of 67th Lane North
• Oct. 12 at 7:19 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Oct. 14 at 8:33 a.m., 5400 block of Camden Avenue North
• Oct. 15 at 12:14 p.m., 6200 block of Perry Avenue North
• Oct. 15 at 12:59 p.m., 6200 block of Lilac Drive
• Oct. 15 at 1:20 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Oct. 16 at 12:13 p.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
• Oct. 17 at 11:32 a.m., 700 block of 66th Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Oct. 12 at 12:36 a.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Oct. 13 at 2:34 a.m., 7200 block of Camden Avenue North
• Oct. 13 at 8:44 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT OR ABUSE:
• Oct. 12 at 8:21 a.m., 5200 block of 62nd Avenue North
• Oct. 12 at 3:18 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Oct. 16 at 8:45 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
FELONY WEAPONS POSSESSION:
• Oct. 13 at 1:09 p.m., 3600 block of 47th Avenue North
THREATS OF VIOLENCE:
• Oct. 14 at 2:12 a.m., 6700 block of Dupont Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Oct. 12 at 8:21 a.m., 5200 block of 62nd Avenue North
• Oct. 12 at 3:28 p.m., 6800 block of Emerson Avenue North
• Oct. 14 at 8:48 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:
• Oct. 15 at 9:57 p.m., intersection of 57th Avenue North and Highway 100
BURGLARY:
• Oct. 15 at 3:12 a.m., 5800 block of Camden Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• Oct. 14 at 8:48 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
• Oct. 15 at 6:40 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
TRAFFIC COLLISION:
• Oct. 13 at 1:03 p.m., intersection of Shingle Creek Parkway and Freeway Boulevard
• Oct. 15 at 5:47 a.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Zenith Avenue North
