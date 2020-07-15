Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• June 29 at 5:38 a.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard
• June 29 at 1:08 p.m., 3900 block of 65th Avenue North
• June 30 at 10:15 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• June 30 at 8:51 p.m., 4800 block of 69th Avenue North
• July 1 at 11:24 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• July 1 at 2:20 p.m., 7000 block of Girard Avenue North
• July 1 at 1:57 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• July 1 at 1:57 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
HIT-AND-RUN:
• June 30 at 3:25 p.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• June 29 at 5:55 p.m., 5500 block of Dupont Avenue North
• June 30 at 8:52 p.m., 4800 block of 69th Avenue North
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• June 29 at 6:08 p.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
FRAUD:
• June 30 at 9:40 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• July 1 at 11:12 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• July 2 at 2:04 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
BURGLARY:
• June 29 at 1:08 p.m., 3900 block of 65th Avenue North
SENDING/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• July 1 at 12:07 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
DOMESTIC ABUSE:
• July 1 at 11:37 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
DRIVE-BY SHOOTING:
• June 30 at 10:07 p.m., 5200 block of Xerxes Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• June 29 at 6:10 a.m., 6500 block of West River Road
