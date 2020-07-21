Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• July 6 at 8:57 a.m., 5200 block of Drew Avenue North
• July 6 at 10:26 a.m., 5600 block of Emerson Avenue North
• July 6 at 10:59 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• July 6 at 3:24 p.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
• July 6 at 8:06 p.m., 6200 block of Drew Avenue North
• July 6 at 8:57 p.m., 1000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• July 6 at 11:40 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• July 7 at 12:25 p.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North
• July 7 at 3:30 p.m., 5300 block of Russell Avenue North
• July 8 at 3:35 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
• July 8 at 2:12 p.m., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard
• July 10 at 11:10 a.m., 5700 block of James Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• July 6 at 8:06 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• July 9 at 7:15 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• July 9 at 8:15 p.m., intersection of Country Road 10 and Xerxes Avenue North
HIT-AND-RUN:
• July 6 at 7:11 p.m., 3400 block of 63rd Avenue North
• July 7 at 12:27 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Regent Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• July 6 at 11:47 a.m., 5000 block of Drew Avenue North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• July 7 at 9:34 a.m., 7200 block of Grimes Avenue North
• July 7 at 12:38 p.m., 6700 block of Beard Avenue North
• July 7 at 6:15 p.m., 3100 block of 67th Avenue North
FRAUD:
• July 7 at 1:58 p.m., 6200 block of Lilac Drive North
• July 7 at 2:33 p.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive
• July 7 at 1:58 p.m., 6200 block of Lilac Drive North
• July 7 at 2:53 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
BURGLARY:
• July 6 at 3:31 p.m., 3500 block of 47th Avenue North
DOMESTIC ABUSE:
• July 9 at 2:42 p.m., 2100 block of 57th Avenue North
• July 9 at 7:04 p.m., 7100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE:
• July 8 at 10:25 p.m., intersection of Shingle Creek Parkway and Xerxes Avenue North
DISSEMINATING PORNOGRAPHIC WORK:
• July 7 at 8:57 a.m., 3900 block of France Place
