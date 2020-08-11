Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• July 27 at 11:25 a.m., 6000 block of Colfax Avenue North

• July 27 at 12:04 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

• July 27 at 10:55 p.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive North

• July 27 at 11:59 p.m., 4100 block of 62nd Avenue North

• July 28 at 7:57 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• July 29 at 11:35 a.m., 6600 block of Drew Avenue North

• July 29 at 1:30 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• July 29 at 1:06 p.m., 5300 block of 71st Circle

• July 30 at 3:48 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• July 30 at 3 p.m., 7200 block of Camden Avenue North

• July 31 at 6:18 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• July 31 at 7:16 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

ASSAULT:

• Aug. 27 at 2:18 a.m., 1600 block of Freeway Boulevard

• July 28 at 4:36 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

COUNTERFEITING OF CURRENCY:

• July 31 at 9:30 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

FLEEING POLICE IN A MOTOR VEHICLE:

• July 27 at 9:26 p.m., intersection of Summit Drive and Shingle Creek Parkway

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• July 27 at 7:20 a.m., intersection of Oliver Avenue North and 71st Avenue North

• July 28 at 10:24 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

ILLEGAL WEAPONS POSSESSION:

• July 27 at 2:15 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

FRAUD:

• July 28 at 9:02 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• July 28 at 11:25 a.m., 5300 block of 51st Circle

• July 30 at 9:18 a.m., 2100 block of 57th Avenue North

• July 30 at 1:31 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road

HIT AND RUN:

• July 28 at 7:53 p.m., 600 block of 66th Avenue North

