Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• July 27 at 11:25 a.m., 6000 block of Colfax Avenue North
• July 27 at 12:04 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
• July 27 at 10:55 p.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive North
• July 27 at 11:59 p.m., 4100 block of 62nd Avenue North
• July 28 at 7:57 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• July 29 at 11:35 a.m., 6600 block of Drew Avenue North
• July 29 at 1:30 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
• July 29 at 1:06 p.m., 5300 block of 71st Circle
• July 30 at 3:48 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• July 30 at 3 p.m., 7200 block of Camden Avenue North
• July 31 at 6:18 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• July 31 at 7:16 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
ASSAULT:
• Aug. 27 at 2:18 a.m., 1600 block of Freeway Boulevard
• July 28 at 4:36 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
COUNTERFEITING OF CURRENCY:
• July 31 at 9:30 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
FLEEING POLICE IN A MOTOR VEHICLE:
• July 27 at 9:26 p.m., intersection of Summit Drive and Shingle Creek Parkway
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• July 27 at 7:20 a.m., intersection of Oliver Avenue North and 71st Avenue North
• July 28 at 10:24 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
ILLEGAL WEAPONS POSSESSION:
• July 27 at 2:15 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
FRAUD:
• July 28 at 9:02 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• July 28 at 11:25 a.m., 5300 block of 51st Circle
• July 30 at 9:18 a.m., 2100 block of 57th Avenue North
• July 30 at 1:31 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road
HIT AND RUN:
• July 28 at 7:53 p.m., 600 block of 66th Avenue North
