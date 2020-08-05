Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• July 20 at 11:07 a.m., 6200 block of Scott Avenue North

• July 20 at 2:20 p.m., 3700 block of 47th Avenue North

• July 20 at 2:15 p.m., 6800 block of Lee Avenue North

• July 21 at 7:30 a.m., 6500 block of West River Road

• July 21 at 8:52 a.m., 5700 block of Girard Avenue North

• July 21 at 2 p.m, 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• July 21 at 2:24 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• July 21 at 4:30 p.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• July 21 at 5:27 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• July 22 at 9:41 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• July 22 at 12:29 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• July 24 at 5:40 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

• July 24 at 12:13 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

ASSAULT:

• July 20 at 8:10 a.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

• July 20 at 2:12 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• July 21 at 9:31 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North

TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH UNATTENDED VEHICLE:

• July 20 at 1:05 p.m., 3800 block of Burquest Lane

TRESPASS:

• July 22 at 1:37 a.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

GIVING PEACE OFFICER FALSE NAME:

• July 22 at 1:15 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• July 20 at 3:49 p.m., 6300 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• July 21 at 8:28 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North

• July 21 at 6:49 p.m., 5900 block of Halifax Place

• July 22 at 7:39 a.m., 7000 block of Dupont Avenue North

DISSEMINATE PORONOGRAPIC WORK:

• July 23 at 1:44 p.m., 5500 block of Judly Lane

DOMESTIC ABUSE:

• July 23 at 2:50 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

BURGLARY:

• July 24 at 12:19 a.m., 1100 block of 62nd Avenue North

HIT AND RUN:

• July 23 at 11:28 a.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North

FRAUD:

• July 21 at 8:47 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• July 22 at 6:19 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

ILLEGAL WEAPONS POSSESSION:

• July 20 at 7:27 p.m., 5500 block of Irving Avenue North

• July 23 at 4:22 p.m., intersection of Noble Avenue and 63rd Avenue North

SENDING/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• July 22 at 7:19 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• July 23 at 12:57 p.m., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard

INDECENT EXPOSURE:

• July 22 at 4:15 p.m., 5500 block of Russell Avenue North

CARRY WEAPON WITHOUT PERMIT:

• July 20 at 2:44 a.m., intersection of 67th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North

FORGERY:

• July 24 at 12:18 p.m., 6300 block of Humboldt Avenue North

