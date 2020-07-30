Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• July 13 at 8:50 a.m., 7200 block of Freemont Avenue North

• July 13 at 8:47 a.m., 3500 block of 48th Avenue North

• July 14 at 5:39 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• July 14 at 1:23 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• July 15 at 2:26 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• July 15 at 3:49 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• July 15 at 10:45 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• July 16 at 6:08 a.m., 5600 block of Colfax Avenue North

• July 16 at 4:36 p.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive

• July 16 at 9:08 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• July 17 at 1 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

ASSAULT:

• July 13 at 12:32 a.m., 6100 block of Regent Avenue North

• July 13 at 3:54 a.m., 3800 block of 53rd Avenue North

• July 13 at 11:17 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• July 16 at 4:11 p.m., 5300 block of Girard Avenue North

INDECENT EXPOSURE TO A MINOR:

• July 17 at 10:04 a.m., 5300 block of 71st Circle

TRESPASS:

• July 14 at 1:19 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• July 13 at 7:19 a.m., 5500 block of Colfax Avenue North

• July 13 at 10:01 a.m., 6800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• July 13 at 6:32 p.m., 5500 block of Colfax Avenue North

• July 14 at 8:09 a.m., 800 block of 55th Avenue North

• July 16 at 5:06 p.m., 4200 block of Lakebreeze Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• July 13 at 6:40 p.m., 2400 block of Ericon Drive

• July 14 at 9:08 p.m., 5700 block of Logan Avenue North

• July 15 at 8:10 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• July 15 at 2:27 p.m., 5700 block of James Avenue North

ILLEGAL WEAPONS POSSESSION:

• July 17 at 2:36 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

SENDING/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• July 14 at 4:55 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

IDENTIFY THEFT:

• July 13 at 3:16 p.m., 4400 of Woodbine Lane

