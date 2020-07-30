Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• July 13 at 8:50 a.m., 7200 block of Freemont Avenue North
• July 13 at 8:47 a.m., 3500 block of 48th Avenue North
• July 14 at 5:39 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• July 14 at 1:23 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• July 15 at 2:26 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• July 15 at 3:49 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• July 15 at 10:45 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• July 16 at 6:08 a.m., 5600 block of Colfax Avenue North
• July 16 at 4:36 p.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive
• July 16 at 9:08 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• July 17 at 1 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
ASSAULT:
• July 13 at 12:32 a.m., 6100 block of Regent Avenue North
• July 13 at 3:54 a.m., 3800 block of 53rd Avenue North
• July 13 at 11:17 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• July 16 at 4:11 p.m., 5300 block of Girard Avenue North
INDECENT EXPOSURE TO A MINOR:
• July 17 at 10:04 a.m., 5300 block of 71st Circle
TRESPASS:
• July 14 at 1:19 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• July 13 at 7:19 a.m., 5500 block of Colfax Avenue North
• July 13 at 10:01 a.m., 6800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• July 13 at 6:32 p.m., 5500 block of Colfax Avenue North
• July 14 at 8:09 a.m., 800 block of 55th Avenue North
• July 16 at 5:06 p.m., 4200 block of Lakebreeze Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• July 13 at 6:40 p.m., 2400 block of Ericon Drive
• July 14 at 9:08 p.m., 5700 block of Logan Avenue North
• July 15 at 8:10 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• July 15 at 2:27 p.m., 5700 block of James Avenue North
ILLEGAL WEAPONS POSSESSION:
• July 17 at 2:36 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
SENDING/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• July 14 at 4:55 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard
IDENTIFY THEFT:
• July 13 at 3:16 p.m., 4400 of Woodbine Lane
