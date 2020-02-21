Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Feb. 3 at 4:06 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road
• Feb. 3 at 6:45 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Feb. 4 at 8:14 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
• Feb. 4 at 9:24 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Feb. 5 at 7:40 a.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North
• Feb. 5 at 7:53 a.m., 7200 block of Knox Avenue North
• Feb. 5 at 3:11 p.m., 7200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 6 at 11:17 a.m., 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 6 at 3:32 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Feb. 6 at 4:02 p.m., 6700 block of Toledo Avenue North
• Feb. 7 at 4:09 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
• Feb. 7 at 7:25 a.m., 1500 block of Humboldt Place North
TRESPASS:
• Feb. 3 at 8:03 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• Feb. 4 at 5:48 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Feb. 6 at 7:27 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Feb. 3 at 6:41 p.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Feb. 4 at 8:18 a.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Feb. 3 at 10:34 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Feb. 4 at 7:31 p.m., intersection of County Road 10 and Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 5 at 2:28 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and France Avenue North
• Feb. 5 at 2:57 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 58th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Feb. 6 at 7:19 a.m., 4300 block of 63rd Avenue North
• Feb. 7 at 8:42 a.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North
DRIVING AFTER REVOCATION:
• Feb. 4 at 8:15 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH UNATTENDED VEHICLE:
• Feb. 3 at 7:34 a.m., 5400 block of Ponds Drive
• Feb. 3 at 5:43 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
