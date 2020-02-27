Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Feb. 10 at 5:17 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Feb. 10 at 9:03 a.m., 1100 block of 69th Avenue North
• Feb. 10 at 9:26 a.m., 200 block of 65th Avenue North
• Feb. 10 at 10:24 a.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 10 at 11 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
• Feb. 10 at 7:56 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Feb. 11 at 5:16 a.m., 6200 block of Kyle Avenue North
• Feb. 11 at 5:30 a.m., 400 block of 70th Avenue North
• Feb. 11 at 11:10 a.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North
• Feb. 11 at 3:52 p.m., 6800 block of Quail Avenue North
• Feb. 11 at 4:53 p.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 12 at 8:41 a.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 12 at 4:45 p.m., 6900 block of Unity Avenue North
• Feb. 13 at 2:08 p.m., 1100 block of 67th Avenue North
• Feb. 14 at 6:28 a.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• Feb. 14 at 1:04 p.m., 5400 block of Dupont Avenue North
OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:
• Feb. 11 at 1:04 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
ASSAULT:
• Feb. 11 at 8:53 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Feb. 12 at 9:45 p.m., 6600 block of Dupont Avenue North
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Feb. 11 at 6:44 p.m., intersection of 65th Avenue North and Freeway Boulevard
BURGLARY:
• Feb. 12 at 11:30 a.m., 6000 block of Earle Brown Drive
FORGERY:
• Feb. 12 at 4:39 p.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard
GIVING POLICE OFFICER FALSE NAME:
• Feb. 13 at 12:55 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
FRAUD:
• Feb. 11 at 6:11 p.m., 6700 block of Orchard Lane
• Feb. 12 at 9:30 p.m.., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
HIT-AND-RUN:
• Feb. 12 at 8:10 a.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Shingle Creek Parkway
