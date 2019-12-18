Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Dec. 2 at 6:33 a.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive

• Dec. 2 at 9:36 a.m., 1500 block of 55th Avenue North

• Dec. 2 at 10:40 a.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North

• Dec. 2 at 1:14 p.m., 1300 block of 67th Avenue North

• Dec. 2 at 1:11 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Dec. 3 at 2:10 p.m., 6500 block of Indiana Avenue North

• Dec. 3 at 6:31 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 3 at 7:47 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Dec. 4 at 7:13 a.m., 4200 block of Winchester Lane

• Dec. 4 at 12:22 p.m., 3900 block of Lakebreeze Avenue North

• Dec. 5 at 5:34 p.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• Dec. 5 at 5:27 p.m., 6100 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

ASSAULT:

• Dec. 3 at 12:33 p.m., 6100 block of June Avenue North

• Dec. 5 at 4:14 p.m., 2900 block of County Road 10

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Dec. 3 at 2:52 p.m., 5400 block of Girard Avenue North

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Dec. 2 at 9:31 a.m., intersection of Interstate 94 and Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 2 at 3:11 p.m., intersection of 66th Avenue North and Highway 252

• Dec. 3 at 4:02 p.m., intersection of 55th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 4 at 3 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 65th Avenue North

FORGERY:

• Dec. 2 at 4:01 p.m., 400 block of Bellevue Lane

• Dec. 3 at 12:52 p.m., 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

BURGLARY:

• Dec. 2 at 5:59 p.m., 5700 block of Logan Avenue North

DOMESTIC ABUSE:

• Dec. 2 at 7:37 p.m., 5300 block of Russell Avenue North

TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH UNATTENDED VEHICLE:

• Dec. 4 at 2:43 p.m., 6900 block of Perry Avenue North

• Dec. 5 at 10:23 a.m., 6800 block of Lee Avenue North

FRAUD:

• Dec. 4 at 11:525 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

• Dec. 4 at 2:36 p.m., 6800 block of Dupont Avenue North

ENGAGE IN FIGHT OR BRAWL:

• Dec. 3 at 9:57 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Dec. 4 at 12:38 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

DWI:

• Dec. 2 at 10:13 p.m., 7100 block of Unity Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• Dec. 2 at 2:48 a.m., 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:

• Dec. 4 at 10:28 p.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive

ANIMAL NOISE:

• Dec. 5 at 2:38 p.m., 1500 block of 59th Avenue North

