Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Aug. 3 at 7:41 a.m., 4800 block of Lilac Drive North

• Aug. 3 at 9:11 a.m., 5300 block of Emerson Avenue North

• Aug. 3 at 11:44 a.m., 1600 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Aug. 4 at 12:06 p.m., 1600 block of James Circle North

• Aug. 4 at 6:06 p.m., 1000 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Aug. 4 at 8:16 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Aug. 4 at 9:23 p.m., 6300 block of Lee Avenue North

• Aug. 5 at 8:49 a.m., 4200 block of Lakeside Avenue North

• Aug. 5 at 9:35 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Aug. 5 at 11:35 a.m., 4200 block of Lakeside Avenue North

• Aug. 6 at 4:04 a.m., 6900 block of Newton Avenue North

• Aug. 6 at 3:56 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Aug. 7 at 6:42 a.m., 1700 block of 72nd Avenue North

• Aug. 9 at 9:34 a.m., 3000 block of Thurber Road

ASSAULT:

• Aug. 4 at 4:14 a.m., 1600 block of James Circle North

• Aug. 7 at 12:41 p.m., intersection of 65th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North

• Aug. 7 at 3:10 p.m., 6900 block of Morgan Avenue North

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Aug. 3 at 6:12 a.m., 6400 block of June Avenue North

• Aug. 5 at 4:10 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Aug. 5 at 7:50 a.m., 2900 block of 69th Avenue North

FRAUD:

• Aug. 4 at 1:19 p.m., 5300 block of 72nd Avenue North

• Aug. 5 at 3:36 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

HIT AND RUN:

• Aug. 5 at 1:56 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

CRIMINAL VEHICULAR OPERATION:

• Aug. 3 at 2:32 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 69th Avenue North

GIVING FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:

• Aug. 4 at 1:46 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

SENDING/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Aug. 5 at 3:50 p.m., intersection of Xerxes Avenue North and

Freeway Boulevard

TRESPASS:

• Aug. 6 at 12:12 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

FORGERY:

• Aug. 7 at 12:44 p.m., 1100 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

