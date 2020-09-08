Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Aug. 24 at 10:34 a.m., 5800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Aug. 24 at 4:28 p.m., 6700 block of Emerson Avenue North
• Aug. 24 at 8:29 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Aug. 24 at 9:41 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Aug. 25 at 9:36 a.m., 3200 block of 64th Avenue North
• Aug. 26 at 7:47 a.m., 3300 block of 50th Avenue North
• Aug. 26 at 11:47 a.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Aug. 27 at 2:06 p.m., 6400 block of Girard Avenue North
• Aug. 27 at 3:13 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Aug. 28 at 11:54 a.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Aug. 28 at 2:16 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
• Aug. 28 at 2:42 p.m., 700 block of 66th Avenue North
• Aug. 28 at 2:26 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Aug. 29 at 9:15 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Aug. 24 at 11:28 a.m., 5700 block of Logan Avenue North
• Aug. 24 at 7:43 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
• Aug. 24 at 11:57 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road
• Aug. 25 at 5:13 a.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Aug. 25 at 8:46 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Aug. 26 at 2:04 a.m., 5400 block of Ponds Drive
• Aug. 26 at 10:42 a.m., 3000 block of 51st Avenue North
• Aug. 27 at 1:56 p.m., 6300 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:
• Aug. 24 at 2:36 a.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Aug. 24 at 9:04 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Oliver Avenue North
• Aug. 25 at 2:59 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Aug. 26 at 8:51 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Aug. 27 at 4:12 p.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
VIOLATE ORDER FOR PROTECTION:
• Aug. 25 at 6:38 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
BURGLARY:
• Aug. 24 at 6:37 a.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North
• Aug. 24 at 8:53 a.m., 4200 block of Lakeside Avenue North
• Aug. 24 at 7:27 p.m., 700 block of 66th Avenue North
• Aug. 26 at 9:01 a.m., 6300 block of Unity Avenue North
• Aug. 26 at 10:39 a.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Aug. 27 at 11:40 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Aug. 28 at 12:13 a.m., 2100 block of 57th Avenue North
• Aug. 28 at 2:44 a.m., 2100 block of 57th Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Aug. 24 at 11:02 a.m., 5600 block of France Avenue North
FRAUD:
• Aug. 27 at 2:29 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Aug. 29 at 12:25 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
