Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Aug. 17 at 2:45 p.m., 4200 block of Lakeside Avenue North

• Aug. 17 at 5:11 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Aug. 18 at 8:40 a.m., 6800 block of Grimes Place

• Aug. 18 at 5:18 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Aug. 18 at 7:57 p.m., 5300 block of Sailor Lane

• Aug. 19 at 4:16 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Aug. 19 at 7:26 p.m, 400 block of 66th Avenue North

• Aug. 20 at 3:15 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Aug. 20 at 6:37 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Aug. 20 at 12 p.m., 600 block of 69th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Aug. 17 at 11:07 a.m., 1400 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Aug. 19 at 5:29 p.m., 7100 block of Freemont Avenue North

• Aug. 20 at 2:36 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

FORGERY:

• Aug. 17 at 1:17 p.m., 6900 block of Newton Avenue North

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Aug. 18 at 3:26 p.m., 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

HIT AND RUN:

• Aug. 18 at 5:08 p.m., intersection of Interstate 94 and Shingle Creek Parkway

• Aug. 19 at 4:50 p.m., 800 block of 66th Avenue North

DISORDERLY CONDUCT:

• Aug. 17 at 8:31 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Aug. 19 at 2:57 p.m., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard

GIVING FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:

• Aug. 19 at 4:31 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

TRESPASS:

• Aug. 17 at 1:04 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Aug. 17 at 5:42 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Aug. 19 at 11:18 a.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

COLLISION WITH UNATTENDED VEHICLE:

• Aug. 17 at 11:02 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Lilac Drive North

VIOLATE ORDER FOR PROTECTION:

• Aug. 18 at 12:23 a.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Aug. 19 at 12:05 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

