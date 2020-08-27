Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Aug. 10 at 3:11 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• Aug. 10 at 5 p.m., 1600 block of James Circle North
• Aug. 11 at 9:10 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
• Aug. 11 at 9:44 a.m., 700 block of 66th Avenue North
• Aug. 11 at 9:50 a.m., 6600 block of Unity Avenue North
• Aug. 11 at 5:47 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• Aug. 13 at 12:30 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Aug. 13 at 12:57 p.m., 6800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Aug. 13 at 3:19 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
• Aug. 13 at 7:07 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Aug. 13 at 7:39 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Aug. 13 at 10:25 p.m., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard
RECKLESS HANDLING OF A WEAPON:
• Aug. 13 at 2:30 p.m., 5500 block of Russell Avenue North
CHECK FORGERY:
• Aug. 14 at 8:30 a.m., 2500 block of County Road 10
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Aug. 10 at 2:55 p.m., 5500 block of Russell Avenue North
• Aug. 13 at 9:34 a.m., 6400 block of Willow Lane North
• Aug. 14 at 1:31 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
FRAUD:
• Aug. 11 at 10 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Aug. 12 at 11:08 a.m., 7000 block of Morgan Avenue North
HIT AND RUN:
• Aug. 13 at 4:50 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 10
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Aug. 10 at 5:28 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Aug. 10 at 3:15 p.m., intersection of Highway 100 and Lakebreeze Avenue North
• Aug. 11 at 3:08 p.m., 5900 block of Earle Brown Drive
• Aug. 12 at 1:05 p.m., 1000 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
BURGLARY:
• Aug. 10 at 2:25 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
OBSCENE OR HARASSING PHONE CALLS:
• Aug. 11 at 9:39 a.m., 6300 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
GIVING FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:
• Aug. 11 at 1:42 p.m., 6100 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE:
• Aug. 13 at 5:52 p.m., intersection of Shingle Creek Parkway and Interstate 94
