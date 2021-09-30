Brooklyn Center Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a gas station Sept. 29.

Police responded 6950 Brooklyn Blvd. at about 11:18 a.m. on a report of an individual who had been shot, according to a press release. After officers and paramedics rendered aid, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe the shooting was random. The investigation into the shooting is “extremely active,” the press release noted.

Those providing assistance in the response to the shooting included Brooklyn Park Police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

