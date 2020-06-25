(SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Brooklyn Center’s Police Department handed out free take-and-make flower pot kits to children 18 and younger June 16 in the Brooklyn Center Community Center parking lot, 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy. The kits included a pot, dirt, flowers and planting instructions. Pictured are Danyel, Lorelei and Joshua Godel with their planted flowers. “We went back home and kids were super excited to get the flowers planted,” said Tina Godel. “They each decorated their pot then planted their flower. They loved it and want to know what the next event is going to be.” Parents that posted a photo of their child with their flower pot on the department’s Facebook page were eligible to win a free gift thorugh a drawing. The event was sponsored by Malmbor’s Green House and Garden Centers, The Brooklyn Center Crime Prevention Program and the Brooklyn Center Police Officer’s Association. The department will sponsor a youth baking contest in July and a sidewalk chalk art contest in August.