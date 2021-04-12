Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said in a news conference today that he believes the officer who shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday intended to discharge her Taser instead of her firearm.
After he unveiled body-worn camera footage from the encounter during the press conference, Gannon highlighted a reference to a Taser that could be heard in the recording.
“As I watch the video and listen to the officer’s commands, it is my belief that the officer had the intention of deploying their Taser,” Gannon said.
The footage, which shows multiple officers at the scene of a traffic stop, shows Wright outside his car, about to be handcuffed from behind by a male officer, when he appears to slip the officer’s grasp and re-enter the vehicle. The officer wearing the camera can be seen pointing a weapon at Wright before the car drives away.
The police chief said the officer who shot Wright is a “very senior officer.” She has been placed on administrative leave.
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott also spoke at the press conference. "My position is that we cannot afford to make mistakes that lead to the loss of life … so I do support fully relieving the officer of her duties,” Elliott said.
He continued, “Obviously this is deeply tragic, and we’re going to do everything that we can to ensure that justice is done, to ensure that our communities are made whole.”
Gannon said that releasing the body-camera footage this soon after the shooting was not condoned by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is leading the investigation.
“I felt the community needed to know what happened,” he said. “They needed to see it. We needed to be transparent.”
Wright was stopped on the 6300 block of Orchard Lane around 2 p.m. Sunday. Gannon said Wright was initially stopped for expired license tabs before officers realized he was the subject of a gross misdemeanor warrant.
Officers attempted to take the driver into custody, but he re-entered the vehicle and an officer discharged a firearm, striking Wright, police said in an initial statement. The vehicle traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle. The driver died at the scene, police said.
The unrest that followed the shooting included a gathering outside the Brooklyn Center Police station, where rubber bullets and tear gas were used to disperse the crowd.
During the press conference, Gannon was grilled on the tactics used by law enforcement. He said bricks and frozen cans were being hurled at officers and that a State Patrol member was hospitalized after being struck in the head.
“We had to disperse the crowd because we can’t allow our officers to be harmed,” Gannon said.
In the end, two people connected to the scene outside the police station were arrested, he noted. “If we hadn’t moved people on I don’t know what would have happened,” Gannon said.
