Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1:
THEFT:
• Sept. 27 at 11:01 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• Sept. 28 at 1:37 p.m., 4900 block of Zenith Avenue North
• Sept. 30 at 10:37 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North
• Sept. 30 at 10:43 a.m., 3700 block of 47th Avenue North
• Sept. 30 at 11:56 a.m., 6200 block of Regent Avenue North
• Oct. 1 at 11:32 a.m., 6800 block of Fremont Place North
• Oct. 1 at 1:14 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Sept. 27 at 12:16 p.m., 4800 block of Azelia Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Sept. 27 at 11:52 a.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Sept. 27 at 5:56 p.m, 1300 block of 67th Avenue North
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• Sept. 27 at 12:55 a.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Sept. 28 at 3:04 a.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Sept. 28 at 9:44 p.m., 3000 block of 65th Avenue North
• Sept. 30 at 2:48 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
ANIMAL IMPOUND:
• Sept. 29 at 2:43 p.m., 6700 block of Willow Lane North
DISCHARGE A FIREARM WITHIN CITY LIMITS:
• Sept. 29 at 11:45 p.m., intersection of 56th Avenue North and Fremont Avenue North
AIDING AN OFFENDER:
• Sept. 29 at 11:18 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
BURGLARY:
• Sept. 27 at 6:33 a.m., 5600 block of Hillsview Road
• Sept. 28 at 7:19 a.m., 1200 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Sept. 29 at 7:33 a.m., 6500 block of Beard Avenue North
• Sept. 29 at 12:33 p.m., 7000 block of Dupont Avenue North
• Sept. 30 at 5:48 p.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North
FRAUD:
• Sept. 27 at 4 p.m., 3400 block of 65th Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Sept. 27 at 9:13 a.m., 6800 block of Toledo Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY:
• Sept. 28 at 1:25 p.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North
