Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1:

THEFT:

• Sept. 27 at 11:01 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• Sept. 28 at 1:37 p.m., 4900 block of Zenith Avenue North

• Sept. 30 at 10:37 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North

• Sept. 30 at 10:43 a.m., 3700 block of 47th Avenue North

• Sept. 30 at 11:56 a.m., 6200 block of Regent Avenue North

• Oct. 1 at 11:32 a.m., 6800 block of Fremont Place North

• Oct. 1 at 1:14 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Sept. 27 at 12:16 p.m., 4800 block of Azelia Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Sept. 27 at 11:52 a.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Sept. 27 at 5:56 p.m, 1300 block of 67th Avenue North

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Sept. 27 at 12:55 a.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Sept. 28 at 3:04 a.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Sept. 28 at 9:44 p.m., 3000 block of 65th Avenue North

• Sept. 30 at 2:48 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• Sept. 30 at 2:48 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• Sept. 29 at 2:43 p.m., 6700 block of Willow Lane North

DISCHARGE A FIREARM WITHIN CITY LIMITS:

• Sept. 29 at 11:45 p.m., intersection of 56th Avenue North and Fremont Avenue North

AIDING AN OFFENDER:

• Sept. 29 at 11:18 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

BURGLARY:

• Sept. 27 at 6:33 a.m., 5600 block of Hillsview Road

• Sept. 28 at 7:19 a.m., 1200 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Sept. 29 at 7:33 a.m., 6500 block of Beard Avenue North

• Sept. 29 at 12:33 p.m., 7000 block of Dupont Avenue North

• Sept. 30 at 5:48 p.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North

FRAUD:

• Sept. 27 at 4 p.m., 3400 block of 65th Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Sept. 27 at 9:13 a.m., 6800 block of Toledo Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY:

• Sept. 28 at 1:25 p.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments