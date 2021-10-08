Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Sept. 20-27:

THEFT:

• Sept. 20 at 1:49 p.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Sept. 21 at 10:16 a.m., 5400 block of Emerson Avenue North

• Sept. 21 at 10:58 a.m., 4900 block of France Avenue North

• Sept. 21 at 11:05 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• Sept. 22 at 9:17 a.m., 7000 block of Girard Avenue North

• Sept. 22 at 2:19 p.m., 3300 block of County Road 10

• Sept. 23 at 1:49 p.m., 800 block of 69th Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Sept. 20 at 12:55 p.m., 2900 block of 69th Lane North

DOMESTIC ABUSE:

• Sept. 21 at 10:16 a.m., 5400 block of Emerson Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Sept. 20 at 1:06 a.m., 7100 block of Willow Lane North

• Sept. 22 at 11:46 a.m., 5700 block of Bryant Avenue North

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Sept. 22 at 6:48 p.m., 5600 block of France Avenue North

HIT AND RUN:

• Sept. 23 at 3:55 p.m., intersection of County Road 10 and Xerxes Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• Sept. 21 at 12:16 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• Sept. 21 at 5:53 p.m., 6700 block of Willow Lane North

DWI:

• Sept. 20 at 12:27 a.m., 7000 block of Willow Lane North

• Sept. 22 at 2:58 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:

• Sept. 21 at 10:07 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

BURGLARY:

• Sept. 21 at 10:15 p.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North

• Sept. 23 at 2:07 a.m., 6200 block of France Avenue North

• Sept. 23 at 2:08 p.m., 3600 block of Admiral Lane

• Sept. 23 at 6:28 p.m., 6300 block of Colfax Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Sept. 22 at 6:15 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

