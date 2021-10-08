Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Sept. 20-27:
THEFT:
• Sept. 20 at 1:49 p.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Sept. 21 at 10:16 a.m., 5400 block of Emerson Avenue North
• Sept. 21 at 10:58 a.m., 4900 block of France Avenue North
• Sept. 21 at 11:05 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• Sept. 22 at 9:17 a.m., 7000 block of Girard Avenue North
• Sept. 22 at 2:19 p.m., 3300 block of County Road 10
• Sept. 23 at 1:49 p.m., 800 block of 69th Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Sept. 20 at 12:55 p.m., 2900 block of 69th Lane North
DOMESTIC ABUSE:
• Sept. 21 at 10:16 a.m., 5400 block of Emerson Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Sept. 20 at 1:06 a.m., 7100 block of Willow Lane North
• Sept. 22 at 11:46 a.m., 5700 block of Bryant Avenue North
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• Sept. 22 at 6:48 p.m., 5600 block of France Avenue North
HIT AND RUN:
• Sept. 23 at 3:55 p.m., intersection of County Road 10 and Xerxes Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• Sept. 21 at 12:16 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
ANIMAL IMPOUND:
• Sept. 21 at 5:53 p.m., 6700 block of Willow Lane North
DWI:
• Sept. 20 at 12:27 a.m., 7000 block of Willow Lane North
• Sept. 22 at 2:58 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:
• Sept. 21 at 10:07 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
BURGLARY:
• Sept. 21 at 10:15 p.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North
• Sept. 23 at 2:07 a.m., 6200 block of France Avenue North
• Sept. 23 at 2:08 p.m., 3600 block of Admiral Lane
• Sept. 23 at 6:28 p.m., 6300 block of Colfax Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Sept. 22 at 6:15 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
