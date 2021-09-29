Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Sept. 13-20:
THEFT:
• Sept. 13 at 9:12 a.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Sept. 14 at 10:45 a.m., 7000 block of Perry Avenue North
• Sept. 16 at 11:36 a.m., 5300 block of Bryant Avenue North
• Sept. 16 at 12:36 p.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Sept. 13 at 7:26 a.m., 4200 block of Lakeside Avenue North
FRAUD:
• Sept. 13 at 10:05 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Sept. 14 at 7:34 a.m., 3400 block of 47th Avenue North
DISORDERLY CONDUCT:
• Sept. 14 at 7:28 p.m., 6600 block of Bryant Avenue North
ANIMAL IMPOUND:
• Sept. 15 at 12:10 p.m., 900 block of 55th Avenue North
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.