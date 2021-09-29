Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Sept. 13-20:

THEFT:

• Sept. 13 at 9:12 a.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Sept. 14 at 10:45 a.m., 7000 block of Perry Avenue North

• Sept. 16 at 11:36 a.m., 5300 block of Bryant Avenue North

• Sept. 16 at 12:36 p.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Sept. 13 at 7:26 a.m., 4200 block of Lakeside Avenue North

FRAUD:

• Sept. 13 at 10:05 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Sept. 14 at 7:34 a.m., 3400 block of 47th Avenue North

DISORDERLY CONDUCT:

• Sept. 14 at 7:28 p.m., 6600 block of Bryant Avenue North

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• Sept. 15 at 12:10 p.m., 900 block of 55th Avenue North

