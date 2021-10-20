Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department Oct. 4-11:
THEFT:
• Oct. 6 at 11:14 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Oct. 6 at 2:22 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Oct. 6 at 10:04 p.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North
• Oct. 7 at 8:56 a.m., 4200 block of Lakeside Avenue
• Oct. 7 at 11:36 a.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Oct. 7 at 3:10 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Oct. 7 at 2:14 p.m., 1000 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Oct. 7 at 7:39 p.m., intersection of County Road 10 and Xerxes Avenue North
• Oct. 8 at 2:11 p.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Oct. 9 at 6:15 p.m., 5300 block of Russell Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Oct. 8 at 2:47 p.m., 3300 block of County Road 10
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Oct. 5 at 1:22 a.m., 6000 block of Dupont Avenue North
• Oct. 5 at 12:32 p.m., 5300 block of Girard Avenue North
• Oct. 5 at 1:40 p.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
• Oct. 7 at 1:49 a.m., 4000 block of 63rd Avenue North
DISORDERLY CONDUCT:
• Oct. 4 at 11:02 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
BURGLARY:
• Oct. 8 at 9:09 a.m., 5400 block of Oliver Avenue North
THREATS OF VIOLENCE:
• Oct. 9 at 2:14 p.m., 7200 block of Camden Avenue North
IDENTITY THEFT:
• Oct. 5 at 7:02 p.m., 2100 block of Ericon Drive
CHECK FORGERY:
• Oct. 5 at 8:44 a.m., 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Oct. 5 at 10:31 a.m., 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
STALKING:
• Oct. 4 at 3:15 p.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Oct. 4 at 6:14 a.m., 6400 block of Willow Lane North
• Oct. 4 at 8:40 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Oct. 5 at 7:24 a.m., 5900 block of Washburn Avenue North
VIOLATE NO CONTACT ORDER:
• Oct. 6 at 10:52 a.m., 7000 block of Irving Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Oct. 8 at 12:21 a.m., 6900 block of Morgan Avenue North
HIT AND RUN:
• Oct. 6 at 2:48 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 65th Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:
• Oct. 7 at 11:26 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
ASSAULT:
• Oct. 8 at 1:15 a.m., 4200 block of 63rd Avenue North
