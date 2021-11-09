Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1:

THEFT:

• Oct. 25 at 11:43 a.m., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Oct. 25 at noon, 6500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Oct. 25 at 5:08 p.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North

• Oct. 26 at 2:57 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Oct. 26 at 3:56 p.m., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Oct. 27 at 11:55 a.m., 5800 block of Abbott Avenue North

• Oct. 27 at 7:19 p.m., 7000 block of France Avenue North

• Oct. 28 at 12:01 p.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive

• Oct. 28 at 12:32 p.m., 5300 block of Grimes Avenue North

• Oct. 29 at 11:33 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

DWI:

• Oct. 28 at 6:29 p.m., intersection of 62nd Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

ROBBERY:

• Oct. 26 at 12:49 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

GIVING FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:

• Oct. 26 at 11:46 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Oct. 25 at 3:03 p.m., 4900 block of Howe Lane

• Oct. 27 at 11:06 a.m., 5500 block of Morgan Avenue North

• Oct. 30 at 4:20 p.m., 5300 block of Russell Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• Oct. 27 at 10:10 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Oct. 30 at 5:29 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• Oct. 26 at 8:51 a.m., 5400 block of Fremont Avenue North

• Oct. 26 at 6:11 p.m., 7000 block of Emerson Avenue North

ARSON:

• Oct. 25 at 7 a.m., 5400 block of Oliver Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:

• Oct. 25 at 3:02 a.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Oct. 28 at 12:59 a.m., 6700 block of Regent Avenue North

FRAUD:

• Oct. 25 at 2:37 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

CHECK FORGERY:

• Oct. 26 at 12:59 p.m., 6100 block of Kyle Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Oct. 30 at 12:54 a.m., intersection of 58th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North

