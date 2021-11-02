Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Oct. 18-25:
THEFT:
• Oct. 18 at 6:19 a.m., 4800 block of Azelia Avenue North
• Oct. 18 at 4:20 p.m., 7000 block of Dupont Avenue
• Oct. 19 at 9:48 a.m., 6700 block of Orchard Lane
• Oct. 19 at 11:03 a.m., 6400 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Oct. 19 at 5:14 p.m., 5300 block of 63rd Avenue North
• Oct. 20 at 7:30 a.m., 7000 block of Emerson Avenue North
• Oct. 20 at 10:15 a.m., 6800 block of Emerson Avenue North
• Oct. 21 at 11:17 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Oct. 21 at 1:48 p.m., 7200 block of Unity Avenue North
• Oct. 21 at 2:41 p.m., 6800 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
ROBBERY:
• Oct. 18 at 4:45 p.m., 5400 block of Xerxes Avenue
FRAUD:
• Oct. 19 at 3:34 p.m., 5300 block of Bryant Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• Oct. 19 at 11:53 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
HANDLE OR USE DANGEROUS WEAPON:
• Oct. 20 at 2:49 a.m., 6500 block of West River Road
VIOLATE NO-CONTACT ORDER:
• Oct. 21 at 9:09 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Oct. 19 at 10:33 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard
MAIL THEFT:
• Oct. 19 at 1:01 p.m., 6800 block of Bryant Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:
• Oct. 19 at 12:22 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North
• Oct. 19 at 11:44 p.m., 5000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Oct. 20 at 11:56 a.m., 6700 block of Aldrich Avenue North
DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE:
• Oct. 18 at 2:02 p.m., intersection of 70th Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.