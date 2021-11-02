Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Oct. 18-25:

THEFT:

• Oct. 18 at 6:19 a.m., 4800 block of Azelia Avenue North

• Oct. 18 at 4:20 p.m., 7000 block of Dupont Avenue

• Oct. 19 at 9:48 a.m., 6700 block of Orchard Lane

• Oct. 19 at 11:03 a.m., 6400 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Oct. 19 at 5:14 p.m., 5300 block of 63rd Avenue North

• Oct. 20 at 7:30 a.m., 7000 block of Emerson Avenue North

• Oct. 20 at 10:15 a.m., 6800 block of Emerson Avenue North

• Oct. 21 at 11:17 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Oct. 21 at 1:48 p.m., 7200 block of Unity Avenue North

• Oct. 21 at 2:41 p.m., 6800 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

ROBBERY:

• Oct. 18 at 4:45 p.m., 5400 block of Xerxes Avenue

FRAUD:

• Oct. 19 at 3:34 p.m., 5300 block of Bryant Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• Oct. 19 at 11:53 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

HANDLE OR USE DANGEROUS WEAPON:

• Oct. 20 at 2:49 a.m., 6500 block of West River Road

VIOLATE NO-CONTACT ORDER:

• Oct. 21 at 9:09 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Oct. 19 at 10:33 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard

MAIL THEFT:

• Oct. 19 at 1:01 p.m., 6800 block of Bryant Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:

• Oct. 19 at 12:22 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

• Oct. 19 at 11:44 p.m., 5000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Oct. 20 at 11:56 a.m., 6700 block of Aldrich Avenue North

DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE:

• Oct. 18 at 2:02 p.m., intersection of 70th Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard

