Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Nov. 8-15:

THEFT:

• Nov. 8 at 10:39 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Nov. 9 at 10:40 a.m., 5300 block of Dupont Avenue North

• Nov. 9 at 5:55 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Nov. 10 at 9:45 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Nov. 10 at 6:26 p.m., 3600 block of 47th Avenue North

• Nov. 10 at 11:03 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

FELONY POSSESSION OF A FIREARM:

• Nov. 9 at 7:21 a.m., 5400 block of Emerson Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Nov. 9 at 2:59 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Nov. 11 at 2:11 p.m., 5300 block of Girard Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• Nov. 10 at 12:56 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Nov. 11 at 9:46 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North

SENDING/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Nov. 8 at 4:03 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:

• Nov. 8 at 3:01 p.m., 3:01 p.m., 3200 block of 64th Avenue North

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Nov. 9 at 2:28 p.m., 6100 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments