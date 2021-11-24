Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Nov. 8-15:
THEFT:
• Nov. 8 at 10:39 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Nov. 9 at 10:40 a.m., 5300 block of Dupont Avenue North
• Nov. 9 at 5:55 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Nov. 10 at 9:45 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Nov. 10 at 6:26 p.m., 3600 block of 47th Avenue North
• Nov. 10 at 11:03 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
FELONY POSSESSION OF A FIREARM:
• Nov. 9 at 7:21 a.m., 5400 block of Emerson Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Nov. 9 at 2:59 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Nov. 11 at 2:11 p.m., 5300 block of Girard Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• Nov. 10 at 12:56 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Nov. 11 at 9:46 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North
SENDING/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• Nov. 8 at 4:03 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:
• Nov. 8 at 3:01 p.m., 3:01 p.m., 3200 block of 64th Avenue North
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Nov. 9 at 2:28 p.m., 6100 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
