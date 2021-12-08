Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Nov. 22-29:

THEFT:

• Nov. 22 at 3:43 p.m., 800 block of 66th Avenue North

• Nov. 22 at 7:10 p.m., 7200 block of Palmer Lake Drive West

• Nov. 23 at 6:07 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Nov. 23 at 4:20 p.m., 6400 block of Beard Avenue North

• Nov. 23 at 4:53 p.m., 5300 block of Bryant Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Nov. 22 at 9:03 a.m., 5300 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Nov. 25 at 11:08 a.m., 400 block of 70th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Nov. 25 at 9:51 p.m., intersection of 54th Avenue North and Logan Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY:

• Nov. 22 at 3:02 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

MALICIOUS PUNISHMENT OF A CHILD:

• Nov. 22 at 3:38 p.m., 6700 block of Noble Lane

SIMPLE ROBBERY:

• Nov. 23 at 10:04 a.m., 7200 block of Unity Avenue North

HARASSMENT:

• Nov. 23 at 11:59 a.m., 5200 block of Twin Lake Boulevard

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Nov. 25 at 10:51 a.m., 3200 block of Quarles Road

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:

• Nov. 22 at 12:02 p.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North

• Nov. 23 at 8:23 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Nov. 22 at 1:29 p.m., intersection of 57th Avenue and Logan Avenue North

• Nov. 24 at 9:31 p.m., intersection of Lee Avenue and 63rd Avenue

• Nov. 26 at 9:14 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

FALSELY REPORTING A CRIME:

• Nov. 24 at 4:30 p.m., 1600 block of James Circle North

