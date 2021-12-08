Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Community Editor
Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Nov. 22-29:
THEFT:
• Nov. 22 at 3:43 p.m., 800 block of 66th Avenue North
• Nov. 22 at 7:10 p.m., 7200 block of Palmer Lake Drive West
• Nov. 23 at 6:07 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Nov. 23 at 4:20 p.m., 6400 block of Beard Avenue North
• Nov. 23 at 4:53 p.m., 5300 block of Bryant Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Nov. 22 at 9:03 a.m., 5300 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Nov. 25 at 11:08 a.m., 400 block of 70th Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Nov. 25 at 9:51 p.m., intersection of 54th Avenue North and Logan Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY:
• Nov. 22 at 3:02 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
MALICIOUS PUNISHMENT OF A CHILD:
• Nov. 22 at 3:38 p.m., 6700 block of Noble Lane
SIMPLE ROBBERY:
• Nov. 23 at 10:04 a.m., 7200 block of Unity Avenue North
HARASSMENT:
• Nov. 23 at 11:59 a.m., 5200 block of Twin Lake Boulevard
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Nov. 25 at 10:51 a.m., 3200 block of Quarles Road
DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:
• Nov. 22 at 12:02 p.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North
• Nov. 23 at 8:23 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Nov. 22 at 1:29 p.m., intersection of 57th Avenue and Logan Avenue North
• Nov. 24 at 9:31 p.m., intersection of Lee Avenue and 63rd Avenue
• Nov. 26 at 9:14 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
FALSELY REPORTING A CRIME:
• Nov. 24 at 4:30 p.m., 1600 block of James Circle North
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support your local newspaper!
SIGN UP FOR A VOLUNTARY SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.