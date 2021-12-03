Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Nov. 15-22:

THEFT:

• Nov. 15 at 7:23 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Nov. 15 at 5:45 p.m., 6700 block of Bryant Avenue North

• Nov. 16 at 11:49 a.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Nov. 16 at 1:03 p.m., 6100 block of June Avenue North

• Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Nov. 17 at 2:51 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Nov. 17 at 7:50 p.m., 6400 block of Noble Avenue North

• Nov. 17 at 8:39 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

• Nov. 17 at 11:53 a.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Nov. 17 at 1:56 p.m., 6400 block of Beard Avenue North

• Nov. 17 at 12:20 p.m., 6300 block of Earle Brown Drive

• Nov. 19 at 7:50 a.m., 6400 block of Colfax Avenue North

• Nov. 20 at 11:57 a.m., 3200 block of 62nd Avenue North

MAIL THEFT:

• Nov. 17 at 6:38 p.m., 5300 block of Ponds Drive

BURGLARY:

• Nov. 17 at 10:04 a.m., 7200 block of Kyle Avenue North

DISCHARGE A WEAPON WITHIN MUNICIPALITY:

• Nov. 15 at 11:40 p.m., 1500 block of 69th Avenue North

• Nov. 16 at 12:04 a.m., intersection of 66th Avenue North and Highway 252

ASSAULT:

• Nov. 18 at 11:03 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

HIT AND RUN:

• Nov. 16 at 1:17 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Nov. 21 at 5:01 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:

• Nov. 15 at 10:54 a.m., 6300 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• Nov. 16 at 8:27 a.m., 6900 block of Scott Avenue North

• Nov. 18 at 9:20 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Nov. 15 at 7:59 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Nov. 16 at 8:50 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and June Avenue

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• Nov. 16 at 10:46 a.m., 5600 block of Emerson Avenue

