Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Nov. 15-22:
THEFT:
• Nov. 15 at 7:23 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Nov. 15 at 5:45 p.m., 6700 block of Bryant Avenue North
• Nov. 16 at 11:49 a.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Nov. 16 at 1:03 p.m., 6100 block of June Avenue North
• Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Nov. 17 at 2:51 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Nov. 17 at 7:50 p.m., 6400 block of Noble Avenue North
• Nov. 17 at 8:39 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
• Nov. 17 at 11:53 a.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Nov. 17 at 1:56 p.m., 6400 block of Beard Avenue North
• Nov. 17 at 12:20 p.m., 6300 block of Earle Brown Drive
• Nov. 19 at 7:50 a.m., 6400 block of Colfax Avenue North
• Nov. 20 at 11:57 a.m., 3200 block of 62nd Avenue North
MAIL THEFT:
• Nov. 17 at 6:38 p.m., 5300 block of Ponds Drive
BURGLARY:
• Nov. 17 at 10:04 a.m., 7200 block of Kyle Avenue North
DISCHARGE A WEAPON WITHIN MUNICIPALITY:
• Nov. 15 at 11:40 p.m., 1500 block of 69th Avenue North
• Nov. 16 at 12:04 a.m., intersection of 66th Avenue North and Highway 252
ASSAULT:
• Nov. 18 at 11:03 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
HIT AND RUN:
• Nov. 16 at 1:17 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Nov. 21 at 5:01 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard
DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:
• Nov. 15 at 10:54 a.m., 6300 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• Nov. 16 at 8:27 a.m., 6900 block of Scott Avenue North
• Nov. 18 at 9:20 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Nov. 15 at 7:59 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Nov. 16 at 8:50 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and June Avenue
ANIMAL IMPOUND:
• Nov. 16 at 10:46 a.m., 5600 block of Emerson Avenue
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.