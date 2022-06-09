Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from May 23-30:

THEFT:

• May 23 at 12:17 p.m., 1200 block of 69th Avenue North

• May 24 at 9:16 p.m., 6000 block of Emerson Avenue North

WEAPON POSESSION:

• May 24 at 2:06 a.m., 5500 block of Logan Avenue North

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• May 25 at 1:33 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

• May 26 at 1:56 a.m., 5800 block of Freemont Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:

• May 25 at 7:48 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• May 26 at 8:03 a.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

THREATS OF VIOLENCE:

• May 23 at 12 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

