Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from May 16-23:

THEFT:

• May 16 at 7:27 a.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive

• May 16 at 12:19 p.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive

• May 16 at 6:36 p.m., 2200 block of 55th Avenue North

• May 17 at 8:26 p.m., 6000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• May 18 at 12:12 p.m., 2100 block of 57th Avenue North

VIOLATE RESTRAINING ORDER:

• May 18 at 1:20 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:

• May 16 at 9:07 p.m., 6300 block of Camden Avenue North

• May 19 at 9:51 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• May 17 at 3:55 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

DWI:

• May 21 at 12:52 a.m., intersection of Freeway Boulevard and James Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• May 17 at 8:26 p.m., 6000 block of Lee Avenue North

• May 18 at 6:24 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• May 18 at 10:16 a.m., 6200 block of Bryant Avenue North

• May 19 at 12:42 p.m., 1400 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• May 19 at 1:28 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• May 20 at 12:13 p.m., 6400 block of Beard Avenue North

