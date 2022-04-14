Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from March 28 to April 4:

THEFT:

• March 28 at 11:24 a.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North

• March 29 at 3:01 p.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive

• March 30 at 8:22 a.m., 7100 block of Unity Avenue North

DOMESTIC ABUSE/ASSAULT:

• March 28 at 1:17 p.m., 6700 block of Aldrich Avenue North

• March 29 at 10:23 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• March 28 at 8:56 p.m., 3600 block of 47th Avenue North

• April 1 at 2:26 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

ASSAULT:

• March 29 at 5:01 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

• April 1 at 12:01 a.m., 6400 block of Willow Lane North

• April 1 at 2:26 p.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

FRAUD:

• March 28 at 8:56 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

ROBBERY:

• March 29 at 2:14 p.m., 600 block of 65th Avenue North

• March 30 at 4:54 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

ANIMAL BITE:

• March 28 at 2:05 p.m., 3500 block of Admiral Lane

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• April 1 at 8:02 a.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

WEAPON POSSESSION:

• March 28 at 12:12 p.m., 4000 block of 58th Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• March 29 at 8:08 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road

• March 31 at 8:08 a.m., 5700 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments