Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from March 28 to April 4:
THEFT:
• March 28 at 11:24 a.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North
• March 29 at 3:01 p.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive
• March 30 at 8:22 a.m., 7100 block of Unity Avenue North
DOMESTIC ABUSE/ASSAULT:
• March 28 at 1:17 p.m., 6700 block of Aldrich Avenue North
• March 29 at 10:23 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• March 28 at 8:56 p.m., 3600 block of 47th Avenue North
• April 1 at 2:26 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
ASSAULT:
• March 29 at 5:01 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
• April 1 at 12:01 a.m., 6400 block of Willow Lane North
• April 1 at 2:26 p.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
FRAUD:
• March 28 at 8:56 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
ROBBERY:
• March 29 at 2:14 p.m., 600 block of 65th Avenue North
• March 30 at 4:54 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
ANIMAL BITE:
• March 28 at 2:05 p.m., 3500 block of Admiral Lane
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• April 1 at 8:02 a.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
WEAPON POSSESSION:
• March 28 at 12:12 p.m., 4000 block of 58th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• March 29 at 8:08 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road
• March 31 at 8:08 a.m., 5700 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
