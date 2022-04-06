Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from March 21-28:

THEFT:

• March 21 at 12:36 p.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• March 21 at 4:58 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• March 23 at 4:33 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• March 23 at 4:41 p.m., 4400 block of 67th Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• March 21 at 5:14 p.m., intersection of Highway 100 and Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 22 at 8:30 p.m., intersection of 53rd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North

• March 24 at 3:50 p.m., intersection of Xerxes Avenue North and 49th Avenue North

OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:

• March 22 at 11:36 p.m., intersection of 65th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North

• March 25 at 2:04 a.m., intersection of 67th Avenue and Humboldt Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• March 21 at 7:20 p.m., intersection of I-94 and Shingle Creek Parkway

NEGLIGENT STORAGE OF FIREARM:

• March 21 at 9:45 p.m., 5400 block of Ponds Drive

GIVING FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:

• March 23 at 9:09 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• March 23 at 7:50 p.m., 5800 block of Logan Avenue North

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• March 21 at 12:32 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• March 22 at 10:16 a.m., 5700 block of Logan Avenue North

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments