Community Editor
Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from March 21-28:
THEFT:
• March 21 at 12:36 p.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• March 21 at 4:58 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• March 23 at 4:33 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• March 23 at 4:41 p.m., 4400 block of 67th Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• March 21 at 5:14 p.m., intersection of Highway 100 and Brooklyn Boulevard
• March 22 at 8:30 p.m., intersection of 53rd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North
• March 24 at 3:50 p.m., intersection of Xerxes Avenue North and 49th Avenue North
OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:
• March 22 at 11:36 p.m., intersection of 65th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North
• March 25 at 2:04 a.m., intersection of 67th Avenue and Humboldt Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• March 21 at 7:20 p.m., intersection of I-94 and Shingle Creek Parkway
NEGLIGENT STORAGE OF FIREARM:
• March 21 at 9:45 p.m., 5400 block of Ponds Drive
GIVING FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:
• March 23 at 9:09 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
ANIMAL IMPOUND:
• March 23 at 7:50 p.m., 5800 block of Logan Avenue North
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• March 21 at 12:32 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• March 22 at 10:16 a.m., 5700 block of Logan Avenue North
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support your local newspaper!
SIGN UP FOR A VOLUNTARY SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.