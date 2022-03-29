Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from March 14-21:

THEFT:

• March 14 at 8:29 a.m., 3100 block of Quarles Road

• March 14 at 9:58 a.m., 5200 block of Howe Lane

• March 14 at 5:19 p.m., 6000 block of Dupont Avenue North

• March 15 at 7:38 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• March 15 at 8:02 a.m., 6700 block of Noble Lane

• March 16 at 7:20 a.m., 6900 block of Indiana Avenue North

• March 16 at 9:52 a.m., 7200 block of June Avenue North

• March 16 at 2:10 p.m., 5300 block of Colfax Avenue North

• March 17 at 1:10 p.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

THREATS OF VIOLENCE:

• March 18 at 3:37 p.m., 5100 block of Drew Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:

• March 15 at 12:57 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• March 16 at 1:55 a.m., 5400 block of Girard Avenue North

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• March 14 at 9:09 a.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Unity Avenue North

• March 15 at 1:21 p.m., intersection of County Road 10 and Northway Drive

ASSAULT:

• March 15 at 10:39 a.m., intersection of 57th Avenue North and Logan Avenue North

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• March 15 at 7:32 p.m., 1200 block of 57th Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• March 16 at 4:30 p.m., 5800 block of Knox Avenue North

• March 17 at 7:49 a.m., 1600 block of 67th Avenue North

