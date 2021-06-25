Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for June 7-14:

THEFT:

• June 7 at 1:07 p.m., 3400 block of 65th Avenue North

• June 7 at 5:24 p.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• June 8 at 11:21 a.m., 2000 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• June 9 at 5 a.m., 6600 block of West River Road

• June 9 at 7:38 a.m., 3200 block of 67th Avenue North

• June 9 at 1:40 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road

• June 9 at 4:59 p.m., 5900 block of Earle Brown Drive

• June 11 at 8:19 a.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 11 at 11:05 a.m., 5800 block of Emerson Avenue North

• June 11 at 11:28 a.m., intersection of Interstate 94 and 694

DOMESTIC ABUSE:

• June 7 at 5:25 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• June 7 at 9:23 p.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 10 at 11:16 p.m., 5600 block of James Avenue North

• June 12 at 12:52 a.m., 6100 block of June Avenue North

VIOLATE NO CONTACT ORDER:

• June 9 at 5:55 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

THREATS OF VIOLENCE:

• June 8 at 3:16 a.m., 2000 block of Freeway Boulevard

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• June 7 at 12:53 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• June 10 at 7:09 a.m., 2900 block of 63rd Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• June 9 at 9:47 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

FRAUD:

• June 7 at 1:12 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

ASSAULT:

• June 9 at 5:28 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• June 10 at 3:32 a.m., 5200 block of Ewing Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• June 9 at 2:08 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 10 at 1:22 p.m., 6500 block of Bryant Avenue North

