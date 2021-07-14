Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for June 28 to July 5:

THEFT:

• June 28 at 5:10 p.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• June 29 at 10:30 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• June 30 at 10:09 a.m., 6000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 30 at 2:04 p.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 30 at 5:35 p.m., intersection of Interstate 94 and Brooklyn Boulevard

MOTOR VEHICLE DAMAGE:

• June 28 at 6:56 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Country Road 10

DWI:

• June 28 at 3:48 a.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Zenith Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• June 28 at 8 p.m., 6600 block of Colfax Avenue North

• June 29 at 3:50 p.m., 6500 block of Bryant Avenue North

• June 29 at 5:27 p.m., 600 block of 70th Avenue North

• June 30 at 3:46 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

DOMESTIC ABUSE:

• June 30 at 3:07 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

FRAUD:

• July 1 at 10:19 a.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North

WEAPONS DISCHARGE:

• June 28 at 11:21 p.m., 1600 block of James Circle North

• July 1 at 1:28 p.m., 5600 block of Girard Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• June 28 at 7:25 p.m., 7200 block of West River Road

BURGLARY:

• June 30 at 10:08 a.m., 5200 block of 72nd Circle

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:

• June 29 at 9:32 p.m., 7200 block of Halifax Avenue North

• July 2 at 12:30 a.m., intersection of Parkway Circle and Shingle Creek Parkway

