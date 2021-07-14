Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for June 28 to July 5:
THEFT:
• June 28 at 5:10 p.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• June 29 at 10:30 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• June 30 at 10:09 a.m., 6000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• June 30 at 2:04 p.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• June 30 at 5:35 p.m., intersection of Interstate 94 and Brooklyn Boulevard
MOTOR VEHICLE DAMAGE:
• June 28 at 6:56 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Country Road 10
DWI:
• June 28 at 3:48 a.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Zenith Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• June 28 at 8 p.m., 6600 block of Colfax Avenue North
• June 29 at 3:50 p.m., 6500 block of Bryant Avenue North
• June 29 at 5:27 p.m., 600 block of 70th Avenue North
• June 30 at 3:46 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
DOMESTIC ABUSE:
• June 30 at 3:07 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
FRAUD:
• July 1 at 10:19 a.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North
WEAPONS DISCHARGE:
• June 28 at 11:21 p.m., 1600 block of James Circle North
• July 1 at 1:28 p.m., 5600 block of Girard Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• June 28 at 7:25 p.m., 7200 block of West River Road
BURGLARY:
• June 30 at 10:08 a.m., 5200 block of 72nd Circle
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:
• June 29 at 9:32 p.m., 7200 block of Halifax Avenue North
• July 2 at 12:30 a.m., intersection of Parkway Circle and Shingle Creek Parkway
