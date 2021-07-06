Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for June 21-28:

THEFT:

• June 21 at 8:34 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North

• June 21 at 1:37 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• June 21 at 4:57 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• June 22 at 10:29 a.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• June 22 at 11:15 a.m., 7200 block of Perry Court East

• June 24 at 5:42 a.m., 5400 block of Queen Avenue North

• June 25 at 12:24 p.m., intersection of Interstate 94 and 57th Avenue North

• June 26 at 8:38 a.m., 5500 block of Knox Avenue North

MAIL THEFT:

• June 22 at 4 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

ROBBERY:

• June 22 at 7:10 p.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 25 at 8:18 a.m., 5800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• June 25 at 4:38 p.m., 5700 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON:

• June 25 at 5:57 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• June 26 at 11:11 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Kathrene drive

VIOLATE NO CONTACT ORDER:

• June 21 at 6:34 p.m., 4800 block of Lakeview Avenue North

THREATS OF VIOLENCE:

• June 24 at 1:17 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

GRASS FIRE:

• June 21 at 12:24 p.m., 7000 block of Irving Avenue North

• June 22 at 8:10 p.m., 6900 block of Lee Avenue North

CARRY PISTOL WITHOUT PERMIT:

• June 22 at 2:31 a.m., intersection of 55th Avenue North and Xerxes Avenue North

• June 23 at 11:28 p.m., intersection of 64th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• June 24 at 10:22 p.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• June 21 at 12:47 p.m., 5400 block of Girard Avenue North

INTERFERE WITH POLICE OFFICER:

• June 21 at 1:43 a.m., 1500 block of 69th Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• June 25 at 3:49 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North

