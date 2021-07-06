Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for June 21-28:
THEFT:
• June 21 at 8:34 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North
• June 21 at 1:37 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• June 21 at 4:57 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• June 22 at 10:29 a.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• June 22 at 11:15 a.m., 7200 block of Perry Court East
• June 24 at 5:42 a.m., 5400 block of Queen Avenue North
• June 25 at 12:24 p.m., intersection of Interstate 94 and 57th Avenue North
• June 26 at 8:38 a.m., 5500 block of Knox Avenue North
MAIL THEFT:
• June 22 at 4 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
ROBBERY:
• June 22 at 7:10 p.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• June 25 at 8:18 a.m., 5800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• June 25 at 4:38 p.m., 5700 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
RECKLESS HANDLING OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON:
• June 25 at 5:57 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• June 26 at 11:11 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Kathrene drive
VIOLATE NO CONTACT ORDER:
• June 21 at 6:34 p.m., 4800 block of Lakeview Avenue North
THREATS OF VIOLENCE:
• June 24 at 1:17 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
GRASS FIRE:
• June 21 at 12:24 p.m., 7000 block of Irving Avenue North
• June 22 at 8:10 p.m., 6900 block of Lee Avenue North
CARRY PISTOL WITHOUT PERMIT:
• June 22 at 2:31 a.m., intersection of 55th Avenue North and Xerxes Avenue North
• June 23 at 11:28 p.m., intersection of 64th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• June 24 at 10:22 p.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• June 21 at 12:47 p.m., 5400 block of Girard Avenue North
INTERFERE WITH POLICE OFFICER:
• June 21 at 1:43 a.m., 1500 block of 69th Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• June 25 at 3:49 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North
