Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from June 20-27:

THEFT:

• June 21 at 10:27 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• June 22 at 6:53 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

VIOLATE RESTRAINING ORDER:

• June 20 at 8:19 a.m., 7100 block of Halifax Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:

• June 23 at 5:54 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

TRAFFIC COLLISION:

• June 20 at 12:38 p.m., intersection of France Avenue North and 62nd Avenue North

FALSE IMPRISONMENT:

• June 20 at 8:29 p.m., 5100 block of 66th Avenue North

SIMPLE ROBBERY:

• June 21 at 10:17 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

WEAPONS DISCHARGE:

• June 20 at 10:48 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments