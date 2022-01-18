Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Jan. 3-10:

THEFT:

• Jan. 5 at 6:05 a.m., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Jan. 7 at 9:46 a.m., 1000 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Jan. 7 at 10:05 a.m., 5400 block of Humboldt Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY:

• Jan. 4 at 12:03 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Jan. 5 at 10:2 p.m., 6500 block of Orchard Avenue North

• Jan. 6 at 4:17 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

BURGLARY:

• Jan. 3 at 8:54 a.m., 1200 block of 67th Avenue North

HIT AND RUN:

• Jan. 3 at 3:43 p.m., intersection of 53rd Avenue and Camden Avenue North

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Jan. 4 at 7:42 a.m., 1600 block of James Circle North

ILLEGAL FIREARM OR AMMO POSSESSION:

• Jan. 8 at 3:54 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Jan. 9 at 11:26 a.m., 5600 block of Humboldt Avenue North

