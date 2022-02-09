Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Jan. 24-31:

THEFT:

• Jan. 27 at 7:14 a.m., 5300 block of Russell Avenue North

• Jan. 28 at 8:23 a.m., 6800 block of Lee Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY:

• Jan. 28 at 12:33 p.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Jan. 26 at 3:06 p.m., 6800 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

THREATS OF VIOLENCE:

• Jan. 28 at 3:58 a.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:

• Jan. 24 at 2 a.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

• Jan. 26 at 1:42 a.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North

• Jan. 26 at 6:53 a.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

• Jan. 28 at 3:15 a.m., 5700 block of Fremont Avenue North

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Jan. 24 at 12:51 p.m., 5300 block of Ponds Drive

• Jan. 27 at 9:29 a.m., 1300 block of 67th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Jan. 24 at 8:34 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

