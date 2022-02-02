Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Community Editor
Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Jan. 17-24:
THEFT:
• Jan. 17 at 2:57 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North
• Jan. 18 at 8:30 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Jan. 18 at 1:40 p.m., 1700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Jan. 19 at 6:33 a.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive
• Jan. 19 at 3:33 p.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North
• Jan. 20 at 12:17 p.m., 2300 block of Brookview Drive
• Jan. 20 at 4:32 p.m., 400 block of 70th Avenue North
• Jan. 20 at 5:16 p.m., 4200 block of Lakeside Avenue North
• Jan. 21 at 3:24 p.m., 5800 block of Knox Avenue North
VEHICLE FIRE:
• Jan. 19 at 10:12 a.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Jan. 19 at 4:49 a.m., intersection of 67th Avenue and Shingle Creek Parkway
• Jan. 20 at 7:10 p.m., intersection of Girard Avenue North and 72nd Avenue North
• Jan. 22 at 3:55 p.m., 6800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
BURGLARY:
• Jan. 18 at 8:54 a.m., 4800 block of Lilac Drive North
• Jan. 18 at 1:54 p.m., 1500 block of Humboldt Place North
ANIMAL IMPOUND:
• Jan. 22 at 7:40 p.m., 6800 block of Orchard Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Jan. 20 at 7:17 p.m., 6400 block of Scott Avenue North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Jan. 17 at 1:08 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• Jan. 19 at 8:56 p.m., 5900 block of Vincent Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:
• Jan. 17 at 11:31 a.m., intersection of France Avenue North and 68th Avenue North
• Jan. 22 at 2:20 a.m., intersection of Xerxes Avenue North and County Road 10
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support your local newspaper!
SIGN UP FOR A VOLUNTARY SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.