Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Jan. 17-24:

THEFT:

• Jan. 17 at 2:57 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

• Jan. 18 at 8:30 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Jan. 18 at 1:40 p.m., 1700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Jan. 19 at 6:33 a.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive

• Jan. 19 at 3:33 p.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North

• Jan. 20 at 12:17 p.m., 2300 block of Brookview Drive

• Jan. 20 at 4:32 p.m., 400 block of 70th Avenue North

• Jan. 20 at 5:16 p.m., 4200 block of Lakeside Avenue North

• Jan. 21 at 3:24 p.m., 5800 block of Knox Avenue North

VEHICLE FIRE:

• Jan. 19 at 10:12 a.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Jan. 19 at 4:49 a.m., intersection of 67th Avenue and Shingle Creek Parkway

• Jan. 20 at 7:10 p.m., intersection of Girard Avenue North and 72nd Avenue North

• Jan. 22 at 3:55 p.m., 6800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

BURGLARY:

• Jan. 18 at 8:54 a.m., 4800 block of Lilac Drive North

• Jan. 18 at 1:54 p.m., 1500 block of Humboldt Place North

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• Jan. 22 at 7:40 p.m., 6800 block of Orchard Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Jan. 20 at 7:17 p.m., 6400 block of Scott Avenue North

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Jan. 17 at 1:08 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Jan. 19 at 8:56 p.m., 5900 block of Vincent Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:

• Jan. 17 at 11:31 a.m., intersection of France Avenue North and 68th Avenue North

• Jan. 22 at 2:20 a.m., intersection of Xerxes Avenue North and County Road 10

