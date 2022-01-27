Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Jan. 10-17:

THEFT:

• Jan. 10 at 11:07 a.m., 7000 block of Grimes Avenue

• Jan. 10 at 11:59 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• Jan. 11 at 9:18 a.m., 2900 block of 68th Lane North

• Jan. 11 at 4:21 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• Jan. 11 at 10:12 p.m., 1400 block of 67th Avenue North

• Jan. 13 at 4:22 a.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• Jan. 13 at 7:47 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

• Jan. 14 at 3:13 a.m., 5400 block of Camden Avenue North

• Jan. 14 at 7:55 p.m., 600 block of 62nd Avenue North

DWI:

• Jan. 12 at 12:33 a.m., intersection of 50th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Jan. 14 at 2:52 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

CHECK FORGERY:

• Jan. 14 at 2:20 p.m., 3300 block of County Road 10

BURGLARY:

• Jan. 11 at 1:29 a.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Jan. 14 at 11:22 a.m., 5700 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

TRESPASS:

• Jan. 10 at 6:59 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Bouleavrd

• Jan. 10 at 7:44 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue

ILLEGAL WEAPON POSSESSION:

• Jan. 12 at 9:31 p.m., intersection of Shingle Creek Parkway and Interstate 94

• Jan. 13 at 7:09 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Drew Avenue North

THREATS OF VIOLENCE:

• Jan. 12 at 4:40 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Jan. 11 at 8:54 a.m., 3100 block of 49th Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Jan. 11 at 1:01 p.m., 5400 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Jan. 12 at 1:45 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

