Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for the week of Nov. 16-23:
THEFT:
• Nov. 16 at 10:20 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Nov. 16 at 2:01 p.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Nov. 16 at 3:08 p.m., 5800 block of Irving Avenue North
• Nov. 16 at 4:03 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
• Nov. 16 at 3:14 p.m., 5300 block of Dupont Avenue North
• Nov. 17 at 7:12 a.m., 5300 block of 47th Street North
• Nov. 17 at 7:22 a.m., 5500 block of Dupont Avenue North
• Nov. 17 at 8:33 a.m., 5300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Nov. 17 at 2:32 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Nov. 17 at 7:05 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Nov. 18 at 1:48 p.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Nov. 19 at 4:22 a.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North
• Nov. 20 at 8:12 a.m., 6400 block of Willow Lane North
• Nov. 22 at 7:42 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Nov. 22 at 7:16 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
CHECK FORGERY:
• Nov. 18 at 4:46 p.m., 5400 block of Knox Avenue North
TRAFFIC COLLISION:
• Nov. 16 at 1:28 a.m., 6800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Nov. 16 at 10:51 a.m., 5400 block of Girard Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Nov. 18 at 10:32 a.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Dupont Avenue North
• Nov. 19 at 11:44 a.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Nov. 16 at 10:34 a.m., 4200 block of 62nd Avenue North
• Nov. 21 at 3:02 p.m., 3100 block of Lawrence Road
TRESPASS:
• Nov. 17 at 7:05 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
FRAUD:
• Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Nov. 17 at 7:59 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Nov. 16 at 1:35 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• Nov. 21 at 6:56 p.m., intersection of 51st Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard
ARSON:
• Nov. 18 at 7:48 p.m., 7100 block of Bryant Avenue North
