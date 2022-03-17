Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Feb. 28 to March 7:

THEFT:

• Feb. 28 at 1:48 a.m., 6900 block of Quail Avenue North

• Feb. 28 at 2:46 p.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 2 at 6:57 a.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 2 at 12:40 a.m., 5300 block of Russell Avenue North

• March 2 at 6:45 a.m., 5800 block of Girard Avenue North

• March 2 at 11:32 a.m., 5700 block of Logan Avenue North

• March 2 at 2:02 p.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 3 at 5:35 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• March 4 at 12:05 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• March 4 at 1:07 p.m., 500 block of 56th Avenue North

• March 5 at 12:08 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• Feb. 28 at 9:39 a.m., 1400 block of 72nd Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:

• March 4 at 3:07 p.m., 5400 block of Queen Avenue North

• March 4 at 5:55 p.m., 6400 block of Beard Avenue North

• March 5 at 3:35 p.m., 5700 block of Girard Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Feb. 28 at 12:37 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

• March 1 at 6:31 a.m., 200 block of 65th Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:

• March 2 at 7:46 p.m., intersection of Shingle Creek Parkway and Freeway Boulevard

FRAUD:

• March 2 at 12:59 p.m., 1600 block of Woodbine Lane

BURGLARY:

• March 4 at 10:25 a.m., 7100 block of Halifax Avenue North

