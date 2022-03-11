Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Feb. 21-28:

THEFT:

• Feb. 21 at 6:43 a.m., 3400 block of 47th Avenue North

• Feb. 21 at 2:29 p.m., 3200 block of 65th Avenue North

• Feb. 23 at 2:37 p.m., 6500 block of James Avenue North

• Feb. 24 at 6:27 a.m., 6100 block of Bryant Avenue North

• Feb. 24 at 9:20 a.m., 6800 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• Feb. 24 at 10:44 a.m., 7000 block of Perry Avenue North

• Feb. 24 at 10:44 a.m., 5000 block of 65th Avenue North

• Feb. 24 at 4:36 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• Feb. 25 at 9:12 p.m., 2100 block of 57th Avenue North

• Feb. 27 at 9:18 a.m., 3100 block of 65th Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:

• Feb. 21 at 11:24 a.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Feb. 22 at 8:05 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• Feb. 26 at 10:54 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Feb. 21 at 6:18 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:

• Feb. 23 at 7:03 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

TRESPASS:

• Feb. 21 at 12:22 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• Feb. 23 at 11:19 a.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive

• Feb. 27 at 1:07 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

THREATS OF VIOLENCE:

• Feb. 23 at 12:26 a.m., 5400 block of 67th Avenue North

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Feb. 23 at 9:48 a.m., intersection of 73rd Avenue North and Highway 252

• Feb. 23 at 4:32 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Feb. 26 at 9:37 p.m., intersection of June Avenue and 71st Avenue North

FRAUD:

• Feb. 24 at 3:34 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Feb. 25 at 9:32 a.m., 3300 block of County Road 10

BURGLARY:

• Feb. 21 at 8:21 a.m., 6100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Feb. 21 at 10:19 a.m., 7200 block of Noble Avenue North

