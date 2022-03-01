Community Editor
Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Feb. 14-21:
THEFT:
• Feb. 14 at 10:25 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
• Feb. 14 at 4:16 p.m., 5500 block of Logan Avenue North
• Feb. 15 at 9:28 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Feb. 16 at 8:35 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Feb. 17 at 9:01 a.m., 1200 block of 57th Avenue North
• Feb. 17 at 6:41 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Feb. 17 at 6:52 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Feb. 19 at 2:35 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
ASSAULT:
• Feb. 17 at 1:48 a.m., 1200 block of 57th Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:
• Feb. 18 at 11:42 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 20 at 1:57 a.m., intersection of Highway 100 and 57th Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• Feb. 16 at 9:38 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Feb. 18 at 9:39 a.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Feb. 14 at 7:55 a.m., intersection of Interstate 94 and Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 14 at 9:59 a.m., 5700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
TRAFFIC COLLISION:
• Feb. 14 at 11:09 a.m., intersection of 57th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY:
• Feb. 19 at 6:13 a.m., 5400 block of Irving Avenue North
WEAPONS POSSESSION:
• Feb. 18 at 6:06 p.m., 6200 block of Earle Brown Drive
ARSON:
• Feb. 18 at 6:52 a.m., 5000 block of Ewing Avenue North
• Feb. 15 at 2:34 a.m., 4400 block of 69th Avenue North
FAKE ID:
• Feb. 14 at 8:23 a.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 16 at 9:15 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
FRAUD:
• Feb. 14 at 1:23 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
BURGLARY:
• Feb. 15 at 9:06 p.m., 5700 block of Logan Avenue North
• Feb. 18 at 11:56 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• Feb. 19 at 8:14 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
